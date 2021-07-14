When can you pre-order NBA 2K22?

Earlier today, the official teaser for the highly-anticipated NBA 2K22 video game was released. The game is set to be released on September 10th, with Luka Doncic expected to be the cover star. Alternate covers will also feature three NBA legends in the form of Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant.

NBA 2K22 has already been announced to not have cross-play despite it being the first game in the series to be released after the arrival of next-gen consoles in the form of Xbox Series X and PS5. In this article, we look at all the information currently available related to pre-ordering the game.

NBA 2K22 covers: Luka Doncic, Candace Parker and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar/Dirk Nowitzki/Kevin Durant. Parker becomes the first female cover athlete in the history of the 2K franchise. pic.twitter.com/A25op6IaWu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2021

When can NBA 2K22 be pre-ordered?

Fans will be excited to learn that NBA 2K22 is already available for pre-order on all major platforms, including Steam and GameStop. A total of 4 editions of the game will be released, including the Standard Edition, 75th Anniversary Edition, the Cross-gen digital bundle, and the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition.

For more information about the perks and features that come with each edition, fans can visit the following link.

Regardless, NBA 2K22 also offers a range of bonuses for every pre-order:

• 5,000 Virtual Currency

• 5,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered once a week)

• A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

• A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

• Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

• 95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Apart from the 4 NBA stars, WNBA player Candace Parker has also become the first female athlete to be featured on the cover of the 2K series. The covers were designed by Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer, who is also known for his work with TIME Magazine.

NBA 2K21 came under criticism from fans worldwide after a range of bug-related and other issues. The game received a 79% Metacritic rating and was given a below-average rating of 6 out of 10 by GameStop.

NBA 2K22 already appears to have a range of extra features, with the pre-order bonuses expected to have a positive impact on overall sales.

