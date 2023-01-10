Charles Barkley is very outspoken and sometimes speaks without any filter. Since retiring from professional basketball, Barkley has remained very popular as he's been one of the analysts on TNT's "Inside the NBA" show.

Back in 2017, Barkley criticized LeBron James for his comments regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers. Naturally, LeBron didn't like this, talking about Charles and his career. This resulted in the basketball legend clapping back at his critics, including James.

"This is for all you fu**ing haters," Barkley said in an Atlanta night club. "For all you fu**ing haters, f**k y’all!”

While the Hall of Famer did not mention the Cleveland Cavaliers forward directly, these comments came just a few days after James' response.

Charles Barkley did not like what LeBron James said about him

Back in January 2017, a few months after winning their first-ever NBA championship, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to win games. The defending champions were 7-8 this month, which is why many fans and analysts criticized them.

At one point, the Cavaliers lost three straight games, with two of them coming in overtime. LeBron James averaged 25.7 points on 54.6% shooting during this period, but it wasn't enough for the Cavaliers.

James was disappointed with the Cavaliers and he pointed out that they needed another playmaker to repeat as champions. Barkley did not like this behavior from LeBron, calling it whiny and inappropriate.

Surprisingly, this started a back-and-forth verbal fight between the two basketball legends. James responded to Barkley, saying that he has never thrown anybody out of the window or spat on a kid, pointing out some mistakes the Hall of Famer made during his career.

The Cavaliers forward said that he's spent his entire career representing the NBA the right way, which cannot be said for Charles Barkley. Charles Oakley, one of Barkley's toughest opponents, joined the conversation, agreeing with LeBron.

James pointed out some of the biggest mistakes of Barkley's career, which the basketball legend obviously did not like. However, he stuck by his comments and disagreed with LeBron asking for another playmaker.

LeBron may have been right

After upsetting the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not repeat as champions. In fact, they were destroyed by the Dubs in five games.

While Kyrie Irving was great, the Cavs did need another playmaker. Deron Williams, who was way past his prime, was Irving's backup during the 2016-17 season.

Irving and LeBron brought the Cavaliers their first-ever championship in 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

While the Cavaliers did not have a great backup playmaker, adding one may not have made any difference. The Warriors added Kevin Durant during the 2016 offseason, who was the best player in the series.

