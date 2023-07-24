When Charles Barkley forgot to count while trying to hype up Chris Paul and Steve Nash

Charles Barkley has been a gift to NBA fans since he entered the broadcasting world. There are numerous stories about how the former NBA MVP made people laugh with his takes alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on TNT.

One hilarious story about Barkley was the time he was asked to hype up the upcoming point guard matchup between Steve Nash and Chris Paul in two words.

"Steve Nash and Chris Paul. Must see TV," answered Barkley.

Ernie Johnson corrected Barkley immediately that what he said was more than two words. The former Dream Team player rebutted and corrected himself with another wrong answer.

"Nash and Paul," Barkley reanswered.

With Barkley trying to justify himself, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson went on to give their own answers.

The chemistry between the hosts was always natural. Their hard work in giving entertainment to basketball fans was rewarded in 2002 when "Inside the NBA" was given its 17th Sports Emmy Award.

Charles Barkley also won the Best Studio Analyst four times (2012, 2013, 2017 and 2020).

"Inside the NBA" is also inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Charles Barkley intends to retire from his broadcasting career

Sir Charles began broadcasting after he retired from playing basketball in 2000 and made a very good transition to talking about sports on live television. The colorful personality of Barkley made it easy for Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith to form a formidable trio on TNT.

Now in his 60s, Charles Barkley feels that he has contributed enough to the sport and hoped to live life outside of basketball. According to a report by Dallas Morning News, Barkley intends to retire from TV:

"That’s probably going to be it for me. I just don’t feel the need to work until I die. I don't want to die on TV,” Barkley said in a 2022 interview “I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don't want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead."

Forbes reached out to TNT on Barkley's retirement talks but he chose to stay quiet. Later on, Barkley was reported to have signed a 10-year deal with TNT, which would run until he is 70 years old.

