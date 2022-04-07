"When it comes to egos, we all were on the same page... (The) ball boy... thought about that s**t, too" - Kevin Durant on the winning mentality around the Golden State Warriors 

If there is one NBA player who can define the "super team era," it's Kevin Durant. Arguably every stop in his career could be labeled a super team, but one stands out about the rest. That being the Golden State Warriors.

Fresh off a record-setting 73 wins in the regular season, Golden State found themselves in a position to acquire Durant in free agency. Already with a championship culture and an MVP in Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to land a top-five player.

The results of Durant's addition lived up to expectations. Their lineup was a nightmare for opposing defenses, which led to Golden State bringing home a pair of championships and cementing themselves as a dynasty.

Kevin Durant recently did an interview with JJ Redick and talked about playing on super teams. He cited a glaring difference between that Warriors team and Redick's "Lob City" Clippers:

"We had three guys that can create their own shots. When you got three guys that can do that, then you can pretty much pair them with anyone."

Kevin Durant cites major factor in playing for super teams

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

When so much elite talent is paired together on one roster, many assume it's an easy road to success. Looking back through history, that is not the case. There have been plenty of super teams that have fallen short for different reasons.

Ego can be the deciding factor in a super team succeeding or failing. Establishing a proper hierarchy and balance is essential for a roster flooded with star talent. Despite Steph Curry and Kevin Durant being two of the top players in the world at the time, ego was never a problem.

"When it comes to egos, we all were on the same page," Durant said. "We just really wanted to win. It's that simple."

Part of what made Golden State so successful was the culture they built. Everyone embraced the idea of doing what was best for the team no matter what. It wasn't just the players, but everyone top to bottom in the organization.

"The first to the last guy thought that, but from the owner to the ball boy, they thought about that s**t, too."

Whether it be from lofty expectations or outside noise, it is very easy for a super team to succumb to the pressure. Between Golden State and Brooklyn, Durant has seen both sides of what can happen with groupings of top talent. Having a strong culture was the driving force in the Warriors being able to assemble one of the best teams the NBA has ever seen.

