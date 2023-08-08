When is Damian Lillard releasing his next album Don D.O.L.L.A? Release date, features and more

Damian Lillard's name might be running the headlines with all the trade talk around him, but it appears the Portland star is getting on with all areas of his life.

Beyond his basketball heroics and All NBA-level play, Lillard enjoys some success as a rapper. Under the name, Dame D.O.L.L.A, the point guard has released a catalog of music that even features the likes of hip-hop legend Lil Wayne.

Earlier today, Lillard released a trailer for his upcoming Dame D.O.L.L.A album "Don D.O.L.L.A." The trailer hinted at the album possibly being very personal to Lillard.

Per the trailer, the album will hit the market on August 17 and is available for pre-order.

"The most complete project I've put together" - Damian Lillard on "Don D.O.L.L.A."

Damian Lillard calls Don D.O.L.L.A his most complete project

The Portland star, who even features on the soundtrack for NBA 2K21, referred to his upcoming release as his most complete project yet.

Here's how he referred to it on Instagram:

"Most complete project I've put together. Top notch features and production."

Lillard has already released two singles that are part of the album. "The Way it Goes" and "Cabo" have rung up thousands of listens across multiple platforms.

Dame also announced the presence of "Top Notch" features, and the feature list does raise the hype for the album.

Lil Wayne returns to feature with Lillard after "Run it up," only this time, to be joined by the likes of Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Tobe Nwigwe, Jordan Sparks, Rexx Life Raj, and others. This is quite a list of star musicians to accompany the Blazers star on his latest project.

