When Dennis Schroder was arrested on misdemeanor and battery charges for initiating fight outside a hookah bar

Back in September 2017, LA Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Currently playing some of the best basketball that he has in recent years, Schroder has played for a number of other teams as well. During his time with the Atlanta Hawks, the point-guard was once arrested due to a fight he was involved in.

According to a police report, Schroder allegedly initiated a fight with another man outside of a hookah bar in Georgia. The incident took place in the early morning hours at an Atlanta suburb.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Schroder and a group of his friends involved in a verbal exchange with a man, with Schroder proceeding to shove him, leading to his friends also getting involved.

Dennis Schroder was released from police custody after posting bail, and the Hawks released a statement. They acknowledged the incident and stated that they were gathering information and would not comment further at the time.

Schroder spent six seasons with the Hawks, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in 2013. He primarily came off the bench in his first three seasons, but started 78 of 79 games during the 2016-17 season. The 24-year-old eventually earned a trade to the OKC Thunder and now plays alongside LeBron James with the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers have benefited from Dennis Schroder’s revival

Dennis Schroder has been a key player for the team, particularly since his return from a thumb injury in November. Schroder has emerged as a starter for the foreseeable future and has helped stabilize a crowded guard-rotation for the Lakers.

He has been a reliable and steady presence on the court this season, and has been able to score consistently without dominating the ball. He has made strides with his shooting as well in recent years.

Schroder's ability to space the floor effectively has complimented his strength of blurring past the defense. Known for his speed on the court, Schroder possesses a lightning-fast first-step that has provided a useful outlet for the LA Lakers.

He has been a valuable release valve for the likes of James and Davis, although more so for the former. Schroder has been a solidifier for the Lakers this season and will be key if they make it to the playoffs.

