"When the f**k Rodney McGruder became tough guy" - Draymond Green once cooked recent Warriors signing on his durability

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors are signing NBA veteran Rodney McGruder. The addition introduces an interesting dynamic to the Warriors' locker room as Draymond Green had some choice words for McGruder back in 2021. Charania said the former Pistons player will be competing for a spot on the roster.

Green's comments originated from a postgame altercation between McGruder and the Warriors' Juan Tuscano Anderson. The two exchanged words after McGruder walked to the Warriors' bench. Green did not mince his words when asked about the incident in the postgame interview.

"I don’t know. I was in the locker room. But apparently, he was taking up for Wayne Ellington. When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don’t know, man, everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don’t understand it. And don’t nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it," Green told reporters in a video call.

Green went on to support his teammate:

"I’m rocking with Juan T. Juan T was about to bring that Town Bidness s--t out on him. Yeah, I’m rocking with Juan T on that one anyway."

However, in November 2021, the two were seen talking and shaking hands at halftime of Golden State's 105-102 win over Detroit.

How will Rodney McGruder fit with the Warriors?

While Rodney McGruder was a regular starter for the Miami Heat, his minutes on the floor drastically reduced after moving to Detroit. However, McGruder has shown he can make shots, a major reason for the Warriors' sign-up. He made an impressive 43.2% from three last season.

The Warriors are in a win-now mode and are looking for players who can contribute immediately. McGruder might be able to help shore up their wing depth but he does not move the needle on their biggest need, a big man.

Perhaps the Warriors are starting to look elsewhere after their reported interest in Dwight Howard didn't pan out. Signing a center to back up Kevon Looney and Dario Saric may not be a priority anymore.