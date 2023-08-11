When does FIBA basketball start? Date, location & more about FIBA World Cup

With the NBA tipoff quite some time away, the eyes of the basketball world are turning to the FIBA World Cup. Some of the world's biggest stars are set to face off in the tournament, and there is considerable interest in the tournament.

This year's World Cup is the 19th edition of the FIBA tournament which takes place once every four years. The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup commences Aug. 25 and the winners shall be crowned on Sept. 10.

This 19th edition also holds a specialty as it shall be the first time a FIBA World Cup will be hosted by multiple nations. The tournament is set to take place across the Phillippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Exhibition games in preparation for the tournament are underway, with the United States defeating Puerto Rico to tip off their preparations.

A matchup with Luka Doncic's Slovenia awaits in what is likely to be a trailer to a possible knock-out matchup in the World Cup.

Who are the major contenders to win the FIBA World Cup?

Spain, last time's winner, is expected to be a contender in 2023

The tournament starting Aug. 25 is set to feature some of the biggest names in basketball. Team USA, which features Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton, is an obvious favorite to the NBA faithful, but ruling out some FIBA Basketball powerhouses can prove to be a fatal flaw.

Defending champions Spain are not to be slighted and is a team that turns up on the big stage. Canada, with a young core of NBA studs such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett, also promises to be a contender.

France, Germany and Slovenia also have some NBA stars to aid their cause. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic's absence has dulled some attention on the FIBA World Cup, but the tournament still promises to be exciting.

