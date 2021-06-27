When is Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals? Date, time, and schedule

With the 2021 NBA Playoffs already well into the business end, most of the early championship favorites for this year have already been knocked out. Defending NBA champions LA Lakers exited early while the crippled Brooklyn Nets lost out in an entertaining Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the West, top seed Utah Jazz were knocked out by the LA Clippers, who are currently attempting to make their third unlikely comeback in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

As things stand, the Eastern Conference Finals are delicately poised at 1-1, with the Phoenix Suns running away to a commanding 3-1 lead over the LA Clippers in the West. The Clippers are not done and out just as yet, and will be hoping for the return of main man Kawhi Leonard for Game 4.

With all four teams still in with a chance to make it to the championship finals, we look at the schedule for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, including the date, time and the TV channels it will be broadcast live on.

NBA 2021 Finals: Date, time and schedule details for Game 1

Currently, with the Conference Finals still some way off concluding, the NBA has not released a lot of details about the overall schedule that is to be followed for the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Western Conference Finals Game 7 is scheduled for 2nd July while the Eastern Conference Finals game 7 is scheduled for 5th July.

The NBA had previously released a tentative date (July 6th) for Game 1 of the Finals. However, Game 1 will be postponed to a later date if the Eastern Conference Finals require a 7th match, something that could yet happen as things currently stand.

Updated Odds to win NBA Finals 🏆



+105: Suns

+115: Bucks

+1400: Hawks

+2200: Clippers pic.twitter.com/9XgI5NJgZc — NBABet (@nbabet) June 27, 2021

The same cannot be said about the series between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns. If the Suns are able to bring an end to the series in 5 or 6 matches, they will in all probability have a few extra days’ of rest before the NBA Finals.

Assuming both Conference Finals have concluded by July 5, Game 1 of the NBA Finals is currently scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 6 with the tip-off currently scheduled at 9 pm ET (6:30 PM IST).

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals



(By @TrevorMBooth): https://t.co/WRWlugRM8J pic.twitter.com/mYwL2FFt7o — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) June 27, 2021

The match is expected to be broadcast on TNT nationally and will also be available to be live streamed by NBA League Pass users.

Various internet streaming services that provide access to TNT such as FuboTV or Sling TV can also be used to stream the match online. Both platforms provide a free trial. It must be noted that the NBA will only release the final schedule for the Championship Finals once the Conference Finals have concluded.

