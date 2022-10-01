“When healthy I believe he’s the best on the planet Earth” – NBA analyst believes this season Nets should discard all internal conflicts from past, says the three All-Stars are skillful enough to ‘win it all'

The NBA season is weeks away from starting and experts are already choosing their favorites to win the title. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is highly excited to see the Brooklyn Nets' Big Three in action and is confident enough that they could be the 2023 champions.

The Brooklyn Nets ended their season after getting swept by the Boston Celtics back in the 2022 playoffs. They only lasted four games in the first round and even with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, they were outplayed by the Celtics' intense focus on defense. This disappointing conclusion led to numerous dramatic events in the offseason.

For the upcoming season, the Nets are poised to have a revenge season with their new "Big Three." Although they haven't all spent a ton of time together on the court, the front office seems confident in their players. Both Durant and Irving have had the chance to play together since the 2020-21 season.

Ben Simmons is the only one in their trio that hasn't played with the two stars. With his elite vision, however, Simmons could possibly fit like a glove in their offense.

Famed analyst Stephen A. Smith had a chance to talk to Simmons and has put Irving's previous antics behind him. This time, Smith is high on the Nets being the 2023 NBA champions, which is, if they're all on the same page.

"I'm gonna judge Kyrie Irving on what he does this season and move it forward, the past is the past... He [Ben Simmons] going to be an All-Star again because he's just too spectacular... When healthy, I believe he’s [Kevin Durant] the best on the planet Earth. He is just that spectacular and that unstoppable," Smith claimed confidently.

"If those three come together, they can win it all!"

First Take @FirstTake



— "If those three come together, they can win it all!" @stephenasmith still believes the Nets are championship contenders "If those three come together, they can win it all!"—@stephenasmith still believes the Nets are championship contenders 👀 https://t.co/ETrxWzZM1z

With Stephen A. Smith being this confident, who knows what the Nets are capable of doing this season.

Players and coaches are confident that Ben Simmons can regain his NBA All-Star satus

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Ben Simmons is mounting a comeback on the NBA courts. After missing out on the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons looks more confident in his new team. There are questions as to which position he'll be playing, but the Australian sensation has been open to playing any position his coaches ask him to. Additionally, his co-stars are excited to get a chance to play with him on the court.

In recent interviews, Nets head coach Steve Nash openly addressed the issue of Simmons' shooting. He said that he has no problem with the superstar not being able to knock down shots. He's also not putting any pressure on the 3-time NBA All-Star to make drastic changes to his playstyle.

"I don't need him to shoot it, I'm not asking him to shoot it," Nash said.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I don't need him to shoot it, I'm not asking him to shoot it. If he's open and he wants to shoot it, I'm not going to yank him out of the game, but that's not what he does"



- Steve Nash on Ben Simmons "I don't need him to shoot it, I'm not asking him to shoot it. If he's open and he wants to shoot it, I'm not going to yank him out of the game, but that's not what he does"- Steve Nash on Ben Simmons https://t.co/9dh5fTqc5X

The Nets All-Star guard has also commented on his excitement and confidence in playing with the 6-foot-10 guard. Uncle Drew is locked in and expects Simmons to be back in his All-Star form.

"Just wait for him to look like he's in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon," Irving said.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kyrie Irving talks about the Nets integrating Ben Simmons and developing chemistry:



"Just wait for him to look like he's in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon" Kyrie Irving talks about the Nets integrating Ben Simmons and developing chemistry:"Just wait for him to look like he's in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon" https://t.co/agIMfxJuug

The Brooklyn Nets will kickstart their NBA preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 3rd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far