"When I lean on Magic Johnson, when I lean on Phil Jackson, that’s advice that I’m getting for me and my decision-making process" - Jeanie Buss reveals she goes to Lakers greats for sound advice

Jeanie Buss has been repeatedly criticized for listening to so many people by her side, including Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson and Kurt Rambis. She’s been called indecisive, a puppet and unworthy of sitting on the chair that her late father Dr. Jerry Buss used to own.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, the LA Lakers governor defended her usual practice of consulting with the aforementioned people:

“When I lean on Magic Johnson when I lean on Phil Jackson, that’s advice that I’m getting for me and my decision-making process. It’s not that Magic is making the decision on who you‘re gonna hire as coach, it’s not that Phil is telling me who to hire as coach."

“These are just people, everybody has them, those people in your life, that you trust, believe in and you know are gonna give you a straight answer, that there is no separate agenda when they’re talking to you.”

Magic Johnson has practically been around Jeanie Buss since his days with the Showtime Lakers. “Junior” has treated the LA Lakers’ co-owner as a sister for the longest time. He has been regularly advising the daughter of the late Dr. Jerry Buss on some of the Lakers’ most crucial issues.

Phil Jackson, who coached the Lakers to multiple championships, is another voice that Buss has relied on over the years. She recently specifically hired Jackson for a consultancy role in the team’s search for a new head coach.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… "Pelinka is the point man on the (Lakers') search, but there's a committee in place to vet the candidates. Besides Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, advisor Kurt Rambis and former Lakers coach Phil Jackson are also a significant part of the conversations." "Pelinka is the point man on the (Lakers') search, but there's a committee in place to vet the candidates. Besides Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, advisor Kurt Rambis and former Lakers coach Phil Jackson are also a significant part of the conversations."espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

She said that when their advice isn’t in line with what she thinks is best for the team, she’s never been afraid to make her own call.

Jeanie Buss is adamant that every decision is ultimately hers and that she is accountable for every move concerning the LA Lakers.

Jeanie Buss leaned hard on her father, David Stern and Kobe Bryant when they were still around

Besides Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss counted on three other people who have meant so much to the NBA and the Lakers.

“David Stern was also a person I would lean on and of course, Kobe Bryant. Unfortunately, I don’t have my dad any longer, Kobe, David Stern, these voices were really important to me. I’m sure if people sit in my chair, they would do the same thing.”

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

While Dr. Jerry Buss and Kobe Bryant had a huge impact on Jeanie Buss for obvious reasons, David Stern was a surprising addition. Stern was a former long-time NBA commissioner who had a reputation for being hard but fair.

It’s quite intriguing what kind of basketball advice Buss got from Stern.

Jeanie Buss learned how to run a franchise from her father, which is why it is only natural she would count on him. Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, is someone she considers to be the greatest Laker ever.

Without the three, Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson’s voices have only gotten stronger in the inner sanctum of the franchise.

