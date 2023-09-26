"When I'm commissioner of the NBA": Charles Barkley who once spit on a fan, proposed an audacious solution to rampant fan heckling

In an old episode of "NBA Open Court", Charles Barkley once suggested how he would treat disrespectful fans if he became the commissioner of the league.

Throughout his playing career, Barkley has had his fair share of disgusting experiences with the audience to the point that he even spat on a fan in 1991 out of frustration.

Obviously, Barkley kept his bad experiences with heckling fans to heart and brought up a solution to avoid these instances on live television. Barkley proposed that he'd become the NBA commissioner, pull fans to the center of the hardwood and make them repeat their disrespectful remarks in front of thousands in attendance.

Barkley said during an episode of "NBA Open Court" (at timestamp 16:30):

"Most of the time other players don't really talk trash as much as people think. But some of the stuff these fans say and get away with it.

"I've always been a firm believe that when I'm commissioner of the NBA, that you should be able to go up to the stands, bring a fan down to half court and say 'Say what you just said right now.'"

Looking back at when Charles Barkley spit on a fan

Charles Barkley had a reputation as an aggressive and physical player during his career, often finding himself in both verbal and physical altercations. In a notable incident during the 1991 season, while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, things took a particularly ugly turn.

A fan in the stands began hurling racial slurs at Barkley, persistently provoking him. Despite Barkley attempting to address the situation verbally, the fan continued with his offensive language. As tensions escalated, the situation exacerbated.

It's important to note that when Barkley spat, his target was not a young girl on whom he accidently spitted but rather the individual who had been directing racial slurs at him.

In response to the incident, the NBA took action by imposing a $10,000 fine on Barkley and issuing a one-game suspension. Barkley took the initiative to apologize to the girl for his unintended action and offered her tickets for the remainder of the season to make up for his actions.