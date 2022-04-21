“When I think of superstar names: LeBron, KD, Jokic, Giannis, Luka… He’s not on that shelf with LeBron” - Shannon Sharpe says he doesn’t consider Jimmy Butler a superstar

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler had the most impressive performance in the NBA playoffs so far on Tuesday.

Butler scored 45 points on 15-of-25 shooting to lead Miami past the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference first round.

Miami will head to Atlanta with the goal of winning at least one of the upcoming two games on Friday or Sunday.

Butler, Miami's top player, has carried the team in previous playoff performances.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that despite Butler's eye-opening performance, he doesn't view him as a superstar:

"I don't consider Jimmy Butler a superstar. I'm sorry. I just don't. When I think superstar, I think of LeBron (James), KD (Kevin Durant), (Nikola) Jokić, Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Luka (Doncic). Jimmy's not on that shelf."

Jimmy Butler carries Miami Heat to impressive Game 2 win

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler's performance in Game 2 was sensational as he carried the Miami Heat to a commanding two-game lead in the first-round series.

In two playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks, Butler has averaged 33.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He's shooting 60.0%, including 55.6% from 3-point range.

Miami, the top team in the Eastern Conference, has looked like one of the NBA's most dangerous teams all season. When fully healthy, the Heat have the versatility on both sides of the floor to give opposing teams headaches. With a number of offensive weapons, Butler's recent performances have made the Heat that much more dangerous.

StatMuse @statmuse Jimmy Butler is the 2nd player in NBA history with



45+ points

0 turnovers

0 fouls



in a playoff game, joining Dominique Wilkins. Jimmy Butler is the 2nd player in NBA history with45+ points0 turnovers0 foulsin a playoff game, joining Dominique Wilkins. https://t.co/lR2JRKDwvv

If Butler can continue to find his groove on the offense, Miami will be one of the tougher teams to deal with in the Eastern Conference.

It's been a strong start to the opening round of the playoffs for Butler and the Heat, but they will need to buckle down to win on the road in Atlanta.

The Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last season, will be motivated to defend their home court. Plus, star guard Trae Young, who has struggled, will be trying to bounce back.

Butler, the No. 30 overall pick out of Marquette by the Chicago Bulls in the 2011 draft, has been a six-time All-Star in 10 seasons. The Most Improved Player in 2014-15, Butler has made the All-Defensive team five times and led the league in steals last season.

