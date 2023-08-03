When James Harden went ballistic, scoring 452 points in just 11 games

In the 2018-19 NBA season, James Harden put up arguably his best season of his career.

Coming fresh off his MVP season a year before, Harden looked destined to go back-to-back before Giannis Antetokounmpo beat him to the award. Many fans believe Harden should've won the award due to his consistent stellar performances.

There was a period during the 2018-19 season when Harden scored 452 points in just 11 games. The relentless scoring assault began on Dec. 13, 2018, when the Houston Rockets went up against the LA Lakers. Harden put up a brilliant triple-double performance by adding 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Usually, players who put up such a feat either lay low the following game or come up with a solid performance. However, Harden was a different beast, as he kept the monstrous performances for 11 games straight.

Here's a full list of how many points he scored after the Lakers game:

32 points against Memphis

47 points against Utah

35 points against Washington

35 points against Miami

39 points against San Antonio

41 points against Oklahoma

45 points against Boston

41 points against New Orleans

43 points against Memphis

44 points against Golden State

Not only did Harden display stellar performances, but he also helped the Rockets win all but one of the 11 games.

Houston went 10-1 during Harden's impeccable 452-point surge. Then came January when his hot hand didn't die down, as he scored 50 points on consecutive nights. He had 57 points against Memphis and 58 against Brooklyn.

Looking back at 2018-19 James Harden

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

In the 2018-19 NBA season, James Harden took the league by storm with a level of play that can only be described as nothing short of sensational.

The bearded maestro displayed a scoring prowess and offensive dominance that left fans and analysts in awe, cementing his status as one of the league's most unstoppable forces.

Harden's season was marked by a relentless scoring barrage that seemed almost unstoppable. Night after night, he unleashed an array of offensive moves that left defenders baffled and coaches scrambling for defensive solutions. Whether it was his lethal step-back three-pointer or crafty drives to the basket, Harden had a scoring arsenal that was second to none.

A standout occasion during his season occurred on Jan. 23, 2019, when he delivered a remarkable performance against the New York Knicks.

In a breathtaking showcase of offensive genius, James Harden lit up the scoreboard with an astonishing 61 points, achieving a new franchise record for the Houston Rockets. He also equaled Kobe Bryant's record for the most points scored by an opponent at Madison Square Garden. This unforgettable night etched its place in NBA history and further confirmed Harden's position among the league's most exceptional scorers.

James Harden's accomplishments at the end of the regular season were undeniably impressive. He showcased his scoring dominance, boasting an incredible average of 36.1 points per game, a feat not seen since Bryant's remarkable performance in the 2005-06 season.

Additionally, James Harden displayed his versatile skills by distributing 7.5 assists per game and grabbing 6.6 rebounds, illustrating his significant impact on all aspects of the game.

