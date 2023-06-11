When was Jimmy Butler drafted? Date, team and more

Jimmy Butler has gone from being a late first-round pick to a multi-time NBA All-Star and a two-time finalist. Butler has worked his way up the ranks and become a superstar in this league, despite not being a hyped prospect. He had the potential, but whether he would hit his ceiling was doubtful.

However, Butler made it, and in style. He was an All-Star in his fourth season. He made five appearances in the All-Star game, made the NBA Finals twice with the Miami Heat and recently won his first Eastern Conference MVP award.

He rose to prominence over the last few years, so not many are aware of his initial years and entry into the league. We look at the details of his draft, like when Jimmy Butler was drafted and by which team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then-Marquette prospect Butler was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with their 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft. The event was held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 23rd, 2011. Other prominent players from that class featured Kyrie Irving (No. 1 pick), Klay Thompson (No. 11 pick), Kawhi Leonard (No. 15 pick) and Tobias Harris (No. 19 pick) and others.

Jimmy Butler's historic 2023 playoffs run with Miami Heat could end in a loss

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat became the second team after the 1999 New York Knicks to make the NBA Finals as an eighth seed. Butler was sensational during this run. As their leading player, he has guided them to three conference finals appearances and two finals in his four seasons with the franchise.

However, Butler and Heat will likely come up short in the finals again. They are currently down 3-1 in the 2023 finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat have to save their season in Denver in Game 5.

Considering how disciplined and dominant the Nuggets have been all playoffs, the Heat's chances of producing another upset seem bleak. Butler and Co. have been outmatched, finally.

The Nuggets' size and depth have been a handful for the Heat to deal with, who have managed to overcome these issues in their previous rounds. The Heat won't go down without a fight, though.

They have arguably been the grittiest team in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler and Co. have battled the odds on numerous occasions, and being down 3-1 for the first time in these playoffs could be a new challenge for them.

Poll : 0 votes