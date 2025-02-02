When did Kyrie Irving get to know about Luka Doncic's trade to Lakers? Insider reveals details

The NBA community was left stunned after news broke that Luka Doncic will be teaming up with LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The blockbuster trade was confirmed on Saturday night and reportedly involves All-Star center Anthony Davis going the other way.

Few could have predicted a trade of this magnitude taking place, and many experts were in the dark before the announcement. Even Doncic's Dallas Mavericks teammates weren't aware of what was taking place behind the scenes. According to NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, Mavs All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was in Cleveland working out when he got the news.

"Kyrie Irving was also stunned by the Luka-AD trade. I’m told he was doing a training session in Cleveland when he saw the news come across from @ShamsCharania," wrote Ramona Shelburne.

It has been almost two years since Kyrie Irving moved to Dallas to form one of the most talented backcourts in the league alongside Luka Doncic. The two have built a close relationship over the last few years, sharing a strong connection on and off the court.

Last season, Irving and Doncic helped steer the Mavericks to 50 wins in the regular season. Led by the dynamic duo, the Mavericks manoeuvred through a difficult playoff run that included the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves to guide Dallas to their first NBA Finals in 14 years.

Luka Doncic is set to return to the court in February after suffering a calf strain

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The move to Southern California will partner Doncic with LeBron James, one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Lakers fans will be thrilled about signing one of the game's most gifted scorers.

There have been concerns about Luka Doncic's health over the last few months. The Slovenian superstar has been unable to take the court since Jan. 25 after suffering a left calf strain. This season, Doncic has featured in just 22 of the Mavericks' 49.

Doncic's recovery, though, is progressing well. Per Dallas Mavericks reporter Noah Weber, Doncic was spotting shooting at Mavs' practices. The 25-year-old is expected to return before the All-Star break on Feb, 16, which means he could be ready to go for the Lakers' home game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10.

