When LeBron James and Kobe Bryant came together and put Team USA back on top in 2008

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were responsible for Team USA restoring their place at the international level in 2008 after multiple letdowns. The Americans, widely considered the best at the sport, had failed to win a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in 2002 and 2006 and the Olympics in 2004.

They finished a lowly sixth in the 2002 championship and won the bronze medal at the other two international events. Those were shocking results as Team USA had sent an NBA team, continuing the trend they set from the 1992 "Dream Team" days to ensure they didn't suffer another early exit like the 1988 Olympics when they won the bronze.

However, other countries had caught up with the Americans by then. Teams like Argentina, Spain and Greece had a culture that the US lacked, as they didn't have a continuity with their roster selection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the others had a system and the luxury of having NBA players who thrived in the league. Team USA decided to make significant changes after losing their shot at a Gold Medal win in 2004.

They had camps every summer with the young core of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Carlos Boozer leading the charge under new coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Americans played with great chemistry at the 2006 FIBA World Cup but fell short against Greece and had to settle for bronze.

Netflix @netflix @DwyaneWade &



The Redeem Team premieres October 7 The Redeem Team (led by Kobe Bryant @KingJames @carmeloanthony ) is the untold story of the 2008 US Men’s Olympic basketball team who had everything to lose — and everything to prove.The Redeem Team premieres October 7 The Redeem Team (led by Kobe Bryant @KingJames @DwyaneWade & @carmeloanthony) is the untold story of the 2008 US Men’s Olympic basketball team who had everything to lose — and everything to prove.The Redeem Team premieres October 7 https://t.co/6YPv9pihkn

Then came the reinforcements in the form of veteran stars Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd and Michael Redd. Bryant significantly impacted the team's culture and approach upon his arrival. His work ethic rubbed off on the others.

Bryant and LeBron James also contributed to the team by keeping their egos in check. That roster featured some of the NBA's biggest superstars, all alphas on their respective franchises. Meanwhile, prime-time debate shows were all about Bryant vs. James and who the title of the best player in the world belongs to.

However, the duo found a way to co-exist, sacrifice their superstar status and inspire the rest to buy into the team philosophy. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James' chemistry was one of the many keys to success. Neither led the team in points, rebounds, or assists, but the Americans went on to secure a gold medal win, ending their eight-year drought of a first-place finish.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“You got two alphas in the prime of their careers that don’t care who the alpha is. Very rare.”



(via Carlos Boozer on Kobe and LeBron’s leadership with the 2008 Redeem Team:“You got two alphas in the prime of their careers that don’t care who the alpha is. Very rare.”(via @netflix ’s The Redeem Team) Carlos Boozer on Kobe and LeBron’s leadership with the 2008 Redeem Team:“You got two alphas in the prime of their careers that don’t care who the alpha is. Very rare.”(via @netflix’s The Redeem Team) https://t.co/M0JAPFpAE6

The Americans finished the tournament with an 8-0 record, beating heavyweights Argentina 101-81 in the semis and Spain 118-107 in the finals.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant built a relationship during Team USA camps

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant didn't have much of an equation during the former's initial years in the NBA. Bryant had a reserved personality for majority of his young career. He never made friends in the league or hung out with other NBA superstars.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight



Mamba Forever. LeBron and Team USA sing Happy Birthday to Kobe Bryant during the 2008 Olympics.Mamba Forever. LeBron and Team USA sing Happy Birthday to Kobe Bryant during the 2008 Olympics.Mamba Forever. 💜 https://t.co/btv5DyqOhV

However, that changed once Kobe Bryant joined the Team USA camp in 2007. With a younger group around him, Bryant established a relationship with LeBron. That developed Bryant into a mentor for young hoopers in the league.

It was also a significant step in his career as a leader as he became more vocal and connected with his teammates off the floor, too, helping them adapt better.

Poll : 0 votes