When do the Milwaukee Bucks play next? Dates, schedules, and times for their Round 2 matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks wasted no time in their first-round series against the Miami Heat. The sweep ensured they remained in the hunt for a first championship title since 1971. Mike Budenholzer's team eased past last year's NBA finalists, proving they mean business on both ends of the floor.

They averaged 118.5 points across the four games and led all playoff teams in the first round series in rebounds (59) and assists (26.8) per game. Not only were they dominant on offense, but they held the Heat to just 95.4 points each night and resultantly had the best +/- of any team (20.4).

With their advancement to the semifinals, they will face the Brooklyn Nets. The matchup is expected to be a mouth-watering clash between two of the league's most exciting teams. The Nets won their series against the Boston Celtics 4-1, averaging 123.4 points per night.

What next for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to enjoy an extended rest period while they waited for their semifinal opponents. Their last game against the Miami Heat was last Saturday, becoming the only team to sweep their opposition in the playoffs' first round this year.

Since the Brooklyn Nets were able to put the C's away in five games, the first matchup between the two teams will be on Saturday, June 5th 2021 at 7:30PM ET. Game two will then be played on Monday, June 7th 2021, also at 7:30PM ET.

Since the Brooklyn Nets finished the regular season with a two-game superior record, they will have home court advantage going into the series.

As of the moment, this is the only information for the series that the league has been released. From game three onwards, the details are still to be determined. Both games one and two will be shown on TNT OT in America and can be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

The series is not likely to disappoint. It will pit two of the best trios in the league against one another and will be a true test of offense vs defense. There will be exciting matchups all across the floor and it will be the first real opportunity for fans of the Brooklyn Nets' power three to see what they can do under the spotlight. They will come up against a Bucks side eager to prove their mettle.

