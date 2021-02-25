The NBA Top Shot allows fans all over the world to buy, sell and trade NBA ‘moments’ which are in truth specific video highlights that act as souvenirs. Moreover, these ‘moments” are in truth cryptocurrency assets that continue to gain value and can be bought and sold at any given time on the NBA Top Shot Marketplace.

With so many people rushing to join the phenomena and get their hands on specific packs, we have given out instructions about the various ways in which that can be done by Top Shot users. Currently, there are two ways to acquire packs.

Firstly, users can buy and trade specific video highlights/moments from the official Marketplace. Second, the NBA Top Shot platform announces specific pack “drops” that happen on a daily basis at given times.

In this article, we talk about the latest expected drop, along with the type of pack and its specific tier.

➖$106.3 million: total sales generated across NBA Top Shot platform over past 30 days



➖$53.9M: total sales over past seven days



➖$16M: total sales yesterday (new single-day record)



Based on sales, this month @nba_topshot became the largest NFT market ever. pic.twitter.com/YgbCAT9XJM — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 21, 2021

When does the NBA Top Shot pack drop?

The NBA Top Shot allows users to register themselves for notifications each time a drop is about to take place. The latest drop is a Premium Pack drop that is scheduled for 9:00 AM PST (10:30 PM IST), Thursday, 25th February. That was merely an hour and a half away at the time of writing this article.

Note: The specific drop timing has since then been updated to 12:00 PM PST.

🚨UPDATE🚨



Please take note of the new time as our Premium Packs will drop at 12pm PT ⏰ Thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/io3IGD2RMs — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) February 25, 2021

The packs themselves are divided into the following tiers: common, rare and legendary. The Premium Pack (Series 2, Drop 1) will cost a total of $99, and will contain a total of 6 moments, including 1 Gold LE Moment.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis and Trae Young both have specific moments that are part of today's drop.

Some of the rare moments that can be acquired by buying the pack features the likes of Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and Ja Morant.

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card PSA 10 sales:



December 7, 2019: $31,980



December 7, 2020: $150,000



January 3, 2021: $217,200



January 30, 2021: $738,000



📈📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/bIsVBPLRly — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 15, 2021

While the Pack drops do not allow users the freedom to choose the specific moments that they wish to invest on, the Marketplace solves the problem. Fans can use the official NBA Top Shot Marketplace to buy and sell specific cards that they might want. Some of them also increase in value drastically, as the tweets suggest.