When does NBA training camp start for 2023-24 season?

NBA training camp officially opens up on October 3 for the 2023-24 season. Also, veteran players are allowed to show up a day earlier. The NBA preseason begins on October 5. The regular season tips off on October 24 with two games. The defending champion Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers followed by the Phoenix Suns matching up against the Golden State Warriors.

Training camp is a time for NBA teams to return together to work off the offseason rust. Teams will also go through practices and preseason games to determine their final rosters as players on exhibit 10 and two-way contracts compete for the final roster spots.

Training camp opens up a bit earlier for a couple of teams. Those who play preseason games at international sites can begin training camp on September 26 or September 27.

NBA preseason dates

The first international preseason games will take place in Abu Dhabi. The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play two games in the Arab nation on October 5 & 7. The Mavericks will also fly to Spain to play Real Madrid in an exhibition on October 10.

The NBA will also take preseason action to Canada on October 8. The Toronto Raptors will host the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver. The OKC Thunder will play the Detroit Pistons as part of the series in Montreal on October 12.

There will be international action during the season as well. The Orlando Magic will play the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City in a regular season matchup south of the border on 9th November.

Other teams will play their own preseason schedules at their home arenas. Most teams will play five preseason games. The Phoenix Suns will take on the LA Lakers in a neutral site contest in Palm Springs, California in one of the headliners of the preseason slate.

The NBA preseason action wraps up on October 20. Teams must set their rosters for opening day by 5 p.m. ET on October 23.

The G League draft takes place on October 28. The G League training camp opens up on October 30 and games begin on November 10.

There will be other key dates to look out for during the early parts of the season. The brand-new In Season Tournament begins on November 3. The semifinals and finals will take place in Las Vegas on December 7 and 9. It should be another exciting addition to the always-loaded basketball calendar.