“When my OG’s came to see me playing, I’m bouncing off the wall” - Draymond Green says he was disappointed with young Warriors star’s performances vs the Knicks in the Summer League

Draymond Green didn't have it easy on his way to becoming a key piece of the Golden State Warriors organization. After being selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Green had to earn his spot on the Warriors roster by taking part in the NBA's Summer League.

While many first-round picks have the "security" of expecting to make the roster, players like Green need to majorly impress to earn a spot in the team for the regular season.

Fast forward to today and there's no denying that Green is still passionate about keeping an eye on the developing young pieces of the Warriors roster. Heading into the Summer League, Golden State were expected to have one of the most impressive rosters in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, the team hasn't looked as strong as expected and Draymond Green was quick to point out that players such as second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga need to play better.

On a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors veteran talked about how he personally was always extra motivated when Warriors players or "OGs" would come to watch his Summer League games.

"I'm going to say this publicly, because i said it to his face, I thought Jonathan Kuminga was so so so bad in the game that I went to while they were playing the New York Knicks. I thought he was very bad, he didn't look engaged to me and...the reason I was disappointed was because when my OG's came to see me playing somebody, i'm bouncing off the wall like yo OG's there like, you want to destroy whoever in front of you because your OG's are sitting there and it just didn't feel like he had to pop like because if you got the pop there's no one in this in this Summer League that can touch you and sure enough he bounced back the next game and he shows that like yeah if I got the pop there's nobody in the Summer League that can guard me."

While the Golden State Warriors have plenty of fascinating young pieces on their roster, it's been a bit of a disappointment for some of the players in the Summer League. The Warriors had one of the most impressive rosters in terms of overall depth last year in the league.

After numerous players left the team in Free Agency, it's clear that the Warriors are going to need some of their younger players to step up next year. That includes second-year wings such as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, as well as the return of the finally healthy big man James Wiseman.

Moses Moody going OFF in the first three quarters32 PTS8/11 FG3/5 3PT(via @NBATV Moses Moody going OFF in the first three quarters 👀 32 PTS8/11 FG3/5 3PT(via @NBATV)https://t.co/7a6sRM5mLz

Moody impressed with the Warriors in game one of the Las Vegas Summer League, showcasing his ability to light up the scoring column in lightning speed. Kuminga, who was expected to be one of the top performers this Summer League, has struggled with consistency. Time will tell if the young pieces will be ready to contribute at a high level next year, but it's clear that Draymond Green will be monitoring them closely.

