When do the Phoenix Suns play next? Dates, schedules, and times for their Round 2 matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns will be in the Western Conference semi-finals of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2010 after beating the LA Lakers across six games in their first-round series.

Despite a worrying injury to Chris Paul and an inexperienced roster for the postseason, the Suns prevailed at Staples Center and set up a tie with the Denver Nuggets in Round 2.

During the regular season, the Phoenix Suns faced the Denver Nuggets on three occasions and lost twice at home. All three of those fixtures were closely fought and took place in January.

A lot of basketball has been played since then, and both teams have developed into two of the best sides in the West.

What next for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

Phoenix Suns leader Chris Paul will be looking to use all of his experience in this series

As the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets enjoyed a successful regular-season campaign, it is only fitting that there will be a 2v3 seed series in the semifinals. Both teams won their opening series 4-2 on Thursday night and will have a four-day rest period until their first matchup.

Games 1 and 2 will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona, with the first set to take place on Monday 7th of June, 2021 at 10PM ET (7:30AM IST). This is how the full schedule looks at the time of writing:

Game 1 - Monday, June 7th, 10PM ET (Tuesday, June 8th, 7:30AM IST)

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 9, 9:30PM ET (Thursday, June 10th, 7AM IST)

Game 3 - Friday, June 11, 10PM ET (Saturday, June 12th, 7:30AM IST)

Game 4 - Sunday, June 13, 8PM ET (Monday, June 14th, 5:30AM IST)

*Game 5 - Tuesday, June 15 vs. Nuggets (TBD on TNT)

*Game 6 - Thursday, June 17 at Nuggets (TBD on ESPN)

*Game 7 - Sunday, June 20 vs. Nuggets (TBD)

* to be played if necessary

With home-court advantage, the Phoenix Suns will host the first two fixtures. They will be broadcast nationally in America on TNT. The second two games of the series will be shown on ESPN instead, but all games will be available on the NBA League Pass.

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets were prolific on offense during the regular season. Both teams ranked inside the top seven scoring offenses and in the top four teams for field-goal accuracy.

"SEE THE SHOTS THAT I TOOK" 🎶



Chris Paul will aim to take advantage of the Denver Nuggets' inexperienced backcourt pairing, while Nikola Jokic will look to have some success against the Phoenix Suns' young center, DeAndre Ayton.

At the moment, the series is difficult to predict and could well go to Game 7. The Phoenix Suns' offense should have more space against a weaker Denver Nuggets defense than they did against the LA Lakers.

Having said that, the Denver Nuggets were in this position last year and know what it takes to get to the Conference Finals.

