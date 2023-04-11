When was the Play-In Tournament introduced in the NBA?

The NBA Play-In Tournament is just around the corner, and fans are excited to find out which teams will secure the seventh and eighth spots in both conferences. However, teams from No. 7-10 didn't always have to fight for the final two spots in the playoffs.

For a long time, the top eight teams from each conference automatically qualified for the playoffs. But the association decided to change this rule in 2020.

The idea of a Play-In Tournament was first introduced in the NBA Bubble. This was to determine which teams ranked eighth and ninth would advance to the playoffs as the official eighth seed of the conference.

Then, in November 2020, the association decided to implement the Play-In Tournament outside the Bubble as well whilst changing the format. The new set of rules involved teams placed 7th-10th fighting for the final two spots in the playoffs. This format is still being followed today.

What to expect from this year's Play-In Tournament?

The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament commences on Tuesday, featuring two games. The LA Lakers are up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West and the Atlanta Hawks will face the Miami Heat in the East. The two teams that win will automatically clinch the seventh seed in their respective conferences.

On Wednesday, another pair of games will take place. The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the OKC Thunder in the West, while the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors will clash in the East.

The losers of both games will be eliminated, leaving the winners to face the losers of the first two games. The battle for the eighth seed will then take place on Friday.

In the West, the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans seem to be the favorites to progress. LA has struggled all season long, but winning the play-in tournament would definitely give the team confidence moving forward. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have struggled with injuries all year. If New Orleans manages to qualify for the playoffs, fans might see the return of Zion Williamson.

As for the Eastern Conference, it appears to be anybody's ball game. The teams are seemingly equally matched, with the exception of the Miami Heat. Fans are expecting the Heat to secure the seventh seed while the rest battle it out for the eighth seed.

