When does Round 2 of the NBA playoffs start?

The first round of the NBA playoffs have begun. Every series has completed their first game. The first round will continue this week and will end April 30 or perhaps earlier depending on how far each series goes.

Home teams went 4-4 in Game 1s.

When does the second round start?

The second round, also known as the conference semifinals, begins on May 1.

The start date of the second round can be shifted up to April 29 if the first round series end quickly.

What about the rest of the playoffs?

The conference finals being after the second round ends.

The conference finals are scheduled to begin on May 16 or 17. They can also start early, on May 14, if the second round concludes faster.

Following the conference finals, the Eastern champion battles the Western champion in the NBA's prestige event, the NBA Finals.

The NBA finals begin on June 1. The finals will be played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means that the higher seed hosts games 1, 2, 5 and 7. If the finals go to seven games, then the season will end on June 18. The dates of the finals games will not change no matter what happens in the series or the conference finals before.

Here is the schedule for the finals. The breaks between games are longer than the other rounds and the dates are set in stone, no matter how the series unfolds.

Game 1 will be on June 1. Game 2 will follow on June 4. Game 3 is on June 7. Game 4 will be two days late on June 9.

If the series is extended to a Game 5, it will be played on June 12. Game 6 will follow if necessary on June 15. If the series is tied at 3, the teams will play in a dramatic game 7 on June 18. The winner will take home the NBA title in a game for all the marbles.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games to win the championship.

The NBA draft is June 22.

