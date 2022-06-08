“When has Russ ever gone tenacious, all out hard on the defensive end? Like never” - NBA analyst says he was ‘knocked over’ by Darvin Ham’s comments on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s ability to mold into the player new Lakers coach Darvin Ham wants him to be was doubted by Skip Bayless.

Analyst says Russell Westbrook unable to fill role new coach plans for him

Skip Bayless stated:

“When has Russ ever gone tenacious, all out hard on the defensive end? Like never.”

New Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke about Russell Westbrook in a recent interview.

Ham explained that Russ has been one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. Darvin voiced the faith he has in Westbrook’s ability to restore his greatness and grow into a player that can complement the Lakers.

Skip Bayless, however, questioned Westbrook’s ability to fill the role Ham wants. Darvin outlined that Russell is going to refine his off-the-ball and defensive abilities to play a role that can accent LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The analyst believes that Westbrook has never proved he has a tenacity on the defensive end and, as a result, is going to fail in his new position.

Bayless said:

“You’re asking Russ to completely restructure his game around moving without the ball and playing defense? That sounds like a six or seventh man, not one of the Big Three.”

What Skip pointed out here could arguably be a problem.

Russell Westbrook has never been known as a sixth or seventh man, but rather a star on the floor running the court at his pace. Russ has proved his explosive athleticism on offense, but Skip makes a point in explaining that Westbrook is not one to play off the ball.

Westbrook had trouble this season in trying to find a comfortable space alongside LeBron and company. With Darvin asking him to completely change his game, Russell Westbrook may not unfold in the way the new coach plans.

Russ has proven himself in the past, but this season, he left much to be desired. Losing a lot of faith from fans, Westbrook’s family was not even able to come to games anymore because of the heckling.

Darvin Ham’s plans for Westbrook are optimistic and may in fact turn out well under new leadership, but only time will tell. Bayless’ comments may hold bearing in the future if Russ is unable to mold himself into the player the Lakers need him to be.

