When does Stephen Curry plan to retire? 'Closer to 40'

The NBA offseason is almost over as teams begin their preseason games on Friday. Starting their season at home on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to make up for what was an injury-riddled season last year. One such player who sat out every game bar five is their leader, Stephen Curry. Curry is one of the most popular players in the NBA currently and it would appear that he will be staying in the league for as long as possible after recent comments.

Stephen Curry is more than happy to stay at the Golden State Warriors for as long as possible

Stephen Curry has undoubtedly been one of the NBA's greatest ever shooters. Three championship rings, two MVP awards and six All-Star appearances to his name, the six foot, three inch point guard has done so much for his franchise, the Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview, Curry discussed what his future holds and stated that his commitment to playing and to his team will not be ending anytime soon.

"I wanted to play 16 years because my dad played 16 years in the league. Who knows? You can't predict the future, but I have always said I want to play for as long as I can play at the level that I want to be at. Hopefully, that is closer to 40."

Stephen Curry is currently eligible to sign a contract extension before the season starts, committing himself to the Warriors until 2025. However, given the significant financial implications this will place on the franchise, Curry discussed that he has looked at the bigger picture and how his decision will affect the team as a whole:

"We want to be in a situation where we're competing for championships every single year. I want to be a part of that and that's the goal."

The Golden State Warriors have an exciting season ahead. Despite losing Klay Thompson to an Achilles injury, Stephen Curry will be back to full fitness and can lead the franchise back to the top of the West. Curry is not shying away from the pressure either, excited to start the season with an updated roster and the challenges they will face:

"There's a lot more to be accomplished on the court. I can't fast-forward to what the end is going to be and not enjoy the moment, enjoy this challenge that we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player."

Stephen Curry will be key to the Golden State Warriors success this year. Merely stating that he is focused on the challenge ahead and is dedicated to his future with the franchise is music to Warriors' fans ears. Curry has averaged over 23 points and 6 assists throughout his career and proved what a significant loss his presence was last season.

The Western Conference will be even more loaded this year, yet more fuel for Stephen Curry to add to his growing list of accomplishments. If he were to help carry the Warriors to a top-4 spot in the West, it would arguably be one of his greatest seasons.