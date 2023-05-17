When is Tyler Herro coming back? Latest update on Heat star guard's injury & return

After getting injured in the first round of the playoffs, many have wondered if Tyler Herro would be able to make a return. Based on the latest updates, things don't look good for the young guard.

Tyler Herro only played in 19 minutes this postseason before being sidelined with an injured hand. Despite being without one of their key players, the Miami Heat have managed to hang around. Thanks to some incredible performances from Jimmy Butler, Miami is once again in the Eastern Conference finals.

When Herro first got injured, there was belief that he might be able to reutrn if Miami made it deep into the postseason. That is now the case, but a return date still isn't in sight.

Leading up to Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro's status. He did not give a promising response and no return date is in sight.

“There’s no way I could even answer that right now. The good thing about a hand is you’re able to do other things with that, but you can’t shoot, you can’t dribble, that kind of stuff. I don’t have an update. He won’t be playing Wednesday [in Game 1]. Is that fair enough?”

During the regular season, Herro was the team's second-leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.

Will we see Tyler Herro again this postseason?

Based on the answer that Spoelstra gave, it doesn't seem like the Miami Heat will be getting Tyler Herro back this postseason. The lack of information in his response hints that Herro is still nowhere close to being ready to return.

Losing Herro is a tough blow for Miami as he is one of their top scorers and shot creators. Having that skill set would come in handy against a team like the Boston Celtics, who have multiple above-average defenders.

The Heat were optimistic in the beginning about Herro potentially being able to return, but at this point, it doesn't seem like it will be playing out that way.

