When did USA last win the FIBA World Cup? Previous performances explored as team gets knocked against Germany

In stunning fashion, Team USA lost to Germany with a score of 113-111 in the FIBA World Cup semifinals. The team will now battle Canada in a third-place playoff game.

Despite a talented roster composed of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaren Jackson Jr., the team struggled to handle their business against Germany.

The last time Team USA won the FIBA World Cup was in 2014. The roster included notable star players such as Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Derrick Rose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The performances of Team USA during the 2014 FIBA World Cup

During the 2014 World Cup, the team showcased its dominance throughout the tournament, with nine wins and zero losses. Their roster consisted of some elite young talent from the NBA then.

One of their most impressive performances was their win against Lithuania in the semifinals. Despite running into some troubles in the first half, the team managed to find a way to generate continuous winning plays to give them the advantage.

The team won by 96-68 against Lithuania after an incredible defensive showing in the second half of the match-up.

To finish the tournament, they went out with their best performance yet in the final against Serbia. Team USA had their eyes on the gold and never looked back as they won with a commanding score of 129-92.

Kyrie Irving's 26 points led the team, while the whole team shot 58.0%, including 50.0% from 3-point range. Irving was named the tournament's MVP.

Team USA's previous performances in the 2023 FIBA World Cup before the loss against Germany

One of the team's most impressive wins in the tournament was against Montenegro after a close first half between the two. USA started to break free in the second half to finish the game with an 85-73 win. They shot 47.6% in the game, including 26.3% from 3-point range.

Anthony Edwards scored 17 points (7-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range).

Prior to the team's defeat against Germany, the team also showed out against Italy in a commanding 100-63 win. After losing their previous game against Lithuania, USA bounced back convincingly.

The team shot 53.7%, including 47.2% from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points (8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range).