When is Chris Paul returning from the COVID-19 protocols to the Phoenix Suns lineup? | 2021 NBA Playoffs

On June 16th, it was reported that Chris Paul was placed in the NBA’s safety and health protocols on Wednesday after reportedly getting exposed to the virus. Paul starred in the Phoenix Suns’ 4-0 sweep of the Denver Nuggets, averaging more than 25 points per game and producing two double-doubles, in games 1 and 2. Paul is an integral part of the Suns’ roster and will have to take two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be allowed to play in the upcoming Western Conference finals.

In this article, we look at when Chris Paul can be expected to return to action for the Phoenix Suns.

How many games has Chris Paul been ruled out for due to COVID protocols?

So far, there is not a lot of clarity about when Chris Paul can be expected to return from COVID protocols. According to multiple reports, Paul had been vaccinated earlier in February but recent exposure led to him being added to the safety and protocol list. The NBA’s rules state that Paul will have to show two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be allowed to feature.

The Phoenix Suns will be without Chris Paul during game 1 against the LA Clippers.

However, his most recent COVID test, which reportedly happened a few days ago, came out positive. Since then, the Phoenix Suns have announced that Paul will not be a part of game 1. That makes him the second superstar to miss the first game of the Western Conference finals.

In addition to Chris Paul, LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard has an ACL injury and has not featured since game 4 of the Conference semifinals. He has reportedly not traveled to Phoenix with the rest of the team and is confirmed to be out for game 1. Regardless, Paul’s absence is set to hurt the Suns against a Clippers team that has fought back from a 0-2 start twice in the NBA Playoffs already.

Chris Paul has been the Phoenix Suns’ second most prolific scorer, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds, and had a shooting efficiency of over 62%. As of now, there is little clarity about when he will be returning to action. In such a situation, while there is a good chance that he might be allowed to play in game 2, everything depends on Paul’s subsequent test results.

