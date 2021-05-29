When will Jaylen Brown return from injury? We analyze the impact of the Boston Celtics star's absence on his team

The Boston Celtics just won Game 3 against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets prompting fans to reminisce about Jaylen Brown. Everyone expected the Brooklyn Nets' star power to crumble the 7th-seeded Boston Celtics but the latter's victory has led to people wondering what would happen if Brown wasn't injured.

Perhaps Jaylen Brown's presence on the court would have given Boston a much better shot at taking down the three-headed monster in Brooklyn. The Nets' 'Big 3' couldn't stop the barrage as the Celtics avoided going down 0-3 and are now very much alive in the first-round series.

Jaylen Brown suffered an injury to his left wrist in early May and the team announced that a torn scapholunate ligament will render the All-Star guard out for the remainder of the season.

Breaking: Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced.



Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week. pic.twitter.com/6RAUgMPiKs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2021

Jaylen Brown - The star guard's return

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown underwent successful surgery and is expected to return in a matter of a few months. According to the team, the torn ligament recovery will take approximately three months and he should resume basketball activities around that time. He is obviously not expected to return anytime for the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

Jaylen Brown had a career-best year until he was sidelined due to a wrist injury. He was averaging 24.7 points, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks per game, all career-highs. Brown was also attempting far more shots and averaging more minutes per game. He finished the 2020-21 NBA season in conversation for the NBA's 'Most Improved Player' award.

Brown finished sixth in the NBA's "Most Improved Player" vote, with results announced on Tuesday. He did not receive a first-place vote but did earn one second-place vote and seven third-place votes.

Jaylen Brown had apparently been fighting through pain and injury for a long time. His left wrist was bothering him long before the eventual ligament tear.

Jaylen Brown had been grabbing at his left wrist since April 15 after an awkward fall against the Lakers. But that tumble against OKC seemed to bother him even more. https://t.co/VenjzRZtVg pic.twitter.com/g3SXhJc3Lm — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 10, 2021

Boston Celtics without Jaylen Brown this season

Jaylen Brown with the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were 6-8 without Jaylen Brown this season, including 1-2 in the playoffs. He is a 20-points-per-game scorer with deep playoff experience and the Celtics are certainly finding it tough without him on both ends of the floor. The Boston Celtics outscored opponents by 1.1 points per 100 possessions in Brown’s minutes on the floor this season. The Vegas oddsmakers reduced the Celtics' chances in the playoffs from 25-1 to 35-1 right after his injury.

With Jaylen Brown injured, Evan Fournier has taken his role in the lineup. The rest of the starting 5 has remained the same, with Jayson Tatum often switching between the two frontcourt positions.

