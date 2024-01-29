Kevin Durant is inching closer to becoming the eighth player to score 30,000 NBA career points. On Jan. 28, 2024, Durant became the 10th player to breach the 28,000 career points mark. The 35-year-old's scoring ability hasn't regressed much in year 16, and he's only expected to climb higher up the list every year.

Durant, who has averaged 27.6 points in his NBA career, making him the sixth highest points per game scoring leader, is tallying 28.4 ppg in 2023-24. He's shooting on 53/46/87 splits. Durant has scored 1,111 points in 39 games already. KD's scoring spree saw him climb three places in the all-time scoring list this season. He had 26,892 points before the season started.

By Dec. 1, Durant passed Moses Malone to break into the top 10 list. The rate at which he is going, the four-time scoring champion could hit the 30,000 points mark soon. Here's a look at the timeline of when Durant could achieve this milestone.

When will Kevin Durant score 30,000 NBA career points? Exploring possible timeline

Kevin Durant has scored 28,003 points as of Jan. 29, 2024. The 14x NBA All-Star passed the 28,000 mark during the Suns' Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic. Durant had 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting. It was a below-par night for KD, but the credit must be given to the Orlando Magic defense for limiting Durant's impact. However, that's a one-off.

Durant has averaged 28.4 points on the season and will likely bounce back. Based on his scoring average, efficiency, health and availability, Durant could finish the season with 2000 points, assuming he plays 31 of the Suns' remaining 36 games. He would have to maintain his season average of 28.4 ppg to get to that total. That would see his career total go up to 28,892 points.

The Suns' superstar will start the 2024-25 NBA season with 1,108 points shy of tallying 30,000 NBA career points by then. Kevin Durant could score 30,000 career points by January end in 2025 or early February. It's assuming Durant can avoid a long-term injury like he did this season and misses only a handful of games.

Durant scored 1,111 points in 39 games this year, so exactly around this time next year is a realistic timeline for him to become the eighth NBA player to breach the 30,000 career points mark and the second active player after LeBron James to be able to achieve the feat.

