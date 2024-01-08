When will LeBron James score 40,000 NBA career points? 

The NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, continues to get significant separation up top after breaking the record in February last year. Since passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron has added 1,122 points to his tally. In 39 games, he's averaged 25.2 points on 52.7% field goal and 39.7% 3-point shooting.

Earlier this season, LeBron breached the 39,000 points mark on Nov. 21 vs. the Utah Jazz. He became the first player to hit that record in NBA history. The next record for the NBA legend is breaching the 40,000 points barrier. That may keep him above the league's all-time scoring list forever.

He got closer to that milestone on Sunday night during the LA Lakers' 106-103 upset win over the LA Clippers. LeBron dropped 25 points, taking his career points total to 39,509 points as of Jan. 7, 2024.

In 34 games, LeBron James has averaged 25.2 points on 52.7% field-goal and 39.7% 3-point shooting. The rate at which he's scoring and his availability make the 40,000 career points achievable this season. So when can LeBron cross the 40,000 career points mark? Let's take a closer look below.

What date will LeBron James cross the 40,000 career points mark? Exploring all possibilities

When LeBron James started the 2023-24 NBA season, he had 38,652 points. Factoring things like age, health and availability made it seem difficult for LeBron to breach the 40,000 career points mark this season. He hadn't played over 60 games in the last three years. In year 21, LeBron was also expected to miss games frequently, citing rest.

However, LeBron has played all but three games. He's played in back-to-backs, through injuries and logged in heavy minutes as the Lakers are off to a slow start (18-19). LeBron's scoring rate has dropped, but his availability has allowed him to score 857 points. He's now 491 points away from the 40,000 career-points goal.

Based on LeBron James' scoring average, he could hit the 40,000 career points mark in 19 or 20 games. Provided he plays those many consecutive games, the four-time MVP could achieve the record against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 14, right before the All-Star break or against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 22, right after the regular season resumes. Both games will be on the road.

The Lakers will have played 57-58 games by then. In a 20-game span, LeBron has missed two games so far. Assuming he misses a couple of games during this stretch, he could hit the record on Feb. 23 at home against the San Antonio Spurs or on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 25.

LeBron James, if healthy, will likely stay available for the LA Lakers until they get to a comfortable record where they could afford to rest him. They are a game under the .500 mark and have lost 10 of their past 14 games. The pre-All-Star break period is critical for their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament for a second consecutive year.

The Lakers were in a worse situation last year, which saw LeBron consistently play games when he was healthy and at a high level. He averaged 28.6 ppg in 24 games between Jan. 8, 2023, and the regular season's end. If LeBron does get closer to that mark, he may cross the 40,000 points mark when the Lakers are on their annual East Coast road trip in late January or early February.