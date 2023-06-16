When will NBA Reddit return? Upset Nuggets fans flock to other subreddits in desperation

Denver Nuggets fans have not had the opportunity to brag about their first-ever championship. The popular NBA subreddit has been shut down as a part of the protests against Reddit’s new third-party charges.

The site is one of the most popular pages on Reddit. The page closed indefinitely to support the protests of the API policy change from Reddit. The page shut down and went private on Monday and has not returned.

Where are NBA fans going after the shutdown?

During a recent protest, several websites went offline for 48 hours in solidarity. However, r/NBA, a popular subreddit, has yet to be restored. As a result, old posts on the subreddit remain inaccessible, and users are unable to create new posts. The subreddit was originally scheduled to return on June 14, but it has not done so. As a result, r/NBADiscussion has emerged as the prominent search result for NBA-related discussions on Reddit.

Reddit announced a new fee for third-party apps that use the content on Reddit. Many apps take content on Reddit and generate it in a cleaner version for their own site. Reddit’s new policy is extremely costly for those third-party apps that use the API and many have had to shut down because they cannot afford the new fees.

Four of the most used third-party apps - Apollo, Reddit is Fun, ReddPlanet, and Sync - have all said they will have to shut down and cannot afford the fees. This triggered the protest. More than 6,000 Reddit pages went dark in protest.

The NBA Reddit page joined the protest after polling its members. The members voted in support of the protest and thus the page went dark. However, only one percent of the community’s members participated in the poll.

Nuggets fans still have their own fan page to voice their celebrations. The Denver Nuggets Reddit is still up and running. The page did not participate in the protest.

The Nuggets won their first championship in franchise history on Monday. They beat the Miami Heat in five games. It was their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP. The team celebrated with a parade through Denver on Thursday. Coach Michael Malone said it would not be the only championship with this Nuggets core. He promised the fans that the team is set on winning more titles.

