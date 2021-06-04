When will Stephen Curry be a free agent? We take a look at the Golden State Warriors star's contract details

As with last year, it is unusual not to see Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs. After performing above expectations, the Warriors came up just short in the play-in tournament when they first lost to the LA Lakers and then at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nevertheless, the franchise will be looking to compete next year with Klay Thompson back on the floor. Alongside his backcourt partner Curry, the two have been a formidable duo in the league over the best part of the last decade. However, Curry's future with the franchise has been brought into question over the season due to his status as one of the NBA's greatest-ever shooters.

There has been a lot of discussion about his current contract with the Warriors and the contract extension they may offer him in the offseason. In this article, we will delve into both.

When will Stephen Curry become a free agent and what does his contract extension look like?

Stephen Curry with his Golden State Warriors teammates

Stephen Curry will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. He is entering the final year of a 5-year contract that will earn him $45m in the 2021-22 campaign.

This means he has a big decision to make in the summer. Sign another contract extension or test the free agency market next year. Were he to sign a new deal, he would be the first player in NBA history to earn two contracts worth more than $200m. The new deal would see him earning $215m across four years.

While there are plenty of fans and media members around the league who would like to see the 33-year-old leave the Golden State Warriors, all of the early indicators suggest he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Speaking to the media last week, coach Steve Kerr was upbeat about Stephen Curry's contract negotiations:

"There's no reason to think why that won't happen. We're excited about that. We're excited about next season. You know, coming back with Draymond [Green] and Steph playing at such a high level to finish the season and to get Klay [Thompson] back and to have the opportunity to fortify our roster, to see these young guys emerge, it's all very exciting."

Stephen Curry had another unbelievable season with the franchise he has called home his entire career. He broke Wilt Chamberlain's points record for the team back in April and eclipsed Guy Rodgers' all-time assists tally in March.

He had one of the most staggering months in league history when he drained a league-record 96 threes in April. During that time he had multiple games in which he scored more than ten treys and was able to take down teams on his own.

His history of incredible shooting has helped build the Golden State Warriors dynasty, bringing three championships to the franchise. They have become one of the most prominent sides in the league and across the globe thanks to Stephen Curry, therefore it's hard to imagine him in any other jersey.

He is worshipped in the bay area, has a young family and has charitable projects in the city of San Francisco. Given that they will again be title contenders next year and that he still has plenty left to provide - he finished as the league's top scorer this year - it's difficult to see why Stephen Curry would leave.

It should only be a matter of time before we hear the big news that he has signed his next monster contract with the Golden State Warriors.

