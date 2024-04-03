When will Victor Wembanyama record a quadruple-double? Closer look at rookie phenom’s potential stat lines

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the tremendous hype. He is a stat-stuffing machine. Despite the San Antonio Spurs' terrible season, Wembanyama is still delivering on a nightly basis.

The Frenchman can pass and handle the ball as advertised. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor. He is unstoppable at the rim as he makes skying lobs look easy.

Wembanyama is also a leading contender for the Defensive Player of the Year. He not only blocks shots and defends the rim, but he also disrupts offenses. Players drive to the lane and turn around to dribble it back out after running into the wall of Wembanyama.

His numbers beg the question: when could we see a quadruple-double from Wembanyama? The stats show it may be sooner rather than later. A quadruple-double is when a player records double-digits in four different stat categories: points, rebounds, assists and steals/blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is a rookie, so his stats will likely only increase if he stays healthy. Another former No. 1 pick center, Shaquille O'Neal, had his worst statistical season in his rookie year. All of his stats increased in the second season. A jump in Wembanyama's averages next season could give him an opportunity to record a rare quadruple-double as early as next season.

Victor Wembanyama is the runaway leader for Rookie of the Year, as everyone expected before the season. He is putting up insane stats and showing off his all-around game. Let's look at the ridiculous stats Wembanyama is putting up in his rookie year and where he could go from here.

The Frenchman is averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He has posted two triple-doubles this season. He did one with blocks and another with assists.

In a win against the Toronto Raptors in February, Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks, his second triple-double in the NBA. His first triple-double was in January against the Detroit Pistons with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Wembanyama could put together those skills to pull off a quadruple-double. David Robinson was the last player to record a quadruple-double. The former San Antonio Spurs center had 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in 1994 against the Pistons.

Who are the players in the quadruple-double club?

There have only been four quadruple-doubles ever in NBA history. Nate Thurmond had 22/14/13/12 (blocks) in 1974, Alvin Robertson had 20/11/10/10 (steals) in 1986, Hakeem Olajuwon had 18/16/10/11 (blocks) in 1990 and David Robinson. Blocks and steals were first recorded as a stat in the 1973-74 season.

Victor Wembanyama has already shown off the skills to pull off the remarkable feat. He has the ability to pass well enough to get to double-digit assists. His defensive presence at the rim makes him a prime candidate for getting a quadruple-double with blocks, especially since he did it once with ten blocks in a game.