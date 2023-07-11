When the worst team in NBA History used a newspaper ad to find its head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers, after the 1971-72 NBA season, had all sorts of trouble replacing Jack Ramsay, the Hall of Fame coach. Philly made the playoffs in four of his three seasons despite missing Wilt Chamberlain who was traded to the the Lakers before Ramsay’s arrival.

With options running out, Philly decided to think out of the box, an error that will live in infamy. Anthony Olivieri of ESPN had the details of the Sixers’ search for a new coach in 1972:

“They bought space in the Philadelphia Inquirer with the hope of finding a replacement for Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay. A stockbroker named Jules Love eventually responded, suggesting the team hire Roy Rubin, a coach at Long Island University, according to The New York Times.”

Fred Carter, who was part of that team, said years later:

"He wasn't kind of in over his head. He was in over his head.

Jack Ramsay took over the coaching reins from Alex Hannum who led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA championship in 1967. Chamberlain, Chet Walker, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham were the best players on that team.

Ramsay knew the writing was on the wall when the 76ers failed to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 1972. Only Greer remained of the team that won the title just a few years ago. Ramsay declined to renew a four-year contract, which left Philly in shambles.

The Philadelphia 76ers were quickly turning out to be the laughingstock of the entire NBA. A once proud franchise, behind Roy Rubin, lost their first 15 games of the 1972-73 season. Rubin was so overwhelmed by his first win in the league that he tore his hamstring after he leaped off the bench to celebrate.

Rubin’s team was in disarray. John Trapp missed practices, refused to be substituted in games and even reportedly drank bourbon and Coke in games. After losing their first 15 games, they would set a record of 20 consecutive losses a few months later.

Roy Rubin was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers when they fell to 4-47. Kevin Loughery, who was a player-assistant coach, was promoted to the head-coaching gig.

In the end, the Philadelphia 76ers finished with a 9-73 slate, the worst in NBA history. It was so bad that even diehard Philly fans ripped their team. They called the Sixers the “Nine and 73-ers to spite them.

John Block one of the players on that team who had a decent season had this to say in Olivieri’s interview:

"There was no competition, animosity, or anything. We all knew that we were in this and that we were in a tough situation. We just tried to enjoy our time.”

Roy Rubin never coached in the NBA again

After his horrific try as an NBA head coach, Roy Rubin left the league for good after he was axed by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Long Island shot-caller moved to Miami in his later years before dying of cancer in 2013. It was reported that he never tried coaching a basketball game again since he left the 76ers.

