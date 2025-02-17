Where is the 2026 NBA All-Star game? Location and more details revealed

In January 2024, commissioner Adam Silver announced that Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star game. When he made the announcement, the $2 billion facility was roughly seven months away from its grand opening.

Following this year’s event at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Steve Ballmer-owned state-of-the-art arena will now take its turn to host.

Silver told ESPN following the 2026 NBA All-Star game venue announcement:

"I've seen pretty much every major arena in the world at this point, 32 years in the NBA. And this is unlike anything I've ever seen.

"It starts with the fact that Steve Ballmer chose to build a basketball-centric arena. ... He wanted to build this arena to make basketball the centerpiece.”

Per the NBA, the All-Star game at the Intuit Dome will be a record seventh time the event will take place in Los Angeles. The last two times the city featured the event, Crypto.Com Arena, then known as Staples Center, hosted the activities.l

When will the 2026 NBA All-Star Game happen?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will cap off the All-Star weekend, which will be from Feb. 13-15. As usual, a fan fest and the Ruffles Celebrity Game will open the festivities. An open practice by the All-Star teams will be another highlight before the on-court action starts.

On Feb. 13, the Rising Stars will take center stage. The top rookies, sophomores and G League talent will compete for the championship in this event.

The next day, the Skills Challenge, the 3-point shootout and the slam dunk contest will headline the activities. Many are already excited to see who will join the dunk competition after three-time champ Mac McClung said that he won't defend his title.

If Ja Morant, who hinted at joining the competition, steps up to banner the event, other stars might take up the challenge. Morant gave a shout-out to Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, who could make the competition one of the most highly anticipated in years.

On Feb. 15, the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will happen. What's uncertain is the format that will be used in the event. The new mini-tournament has had mixed reviews, so next year’s setup is anybody’s guess.

