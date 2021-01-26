The 2020-21 NBA season has arguably seen what could be one of the greatest all-time super teams to have graced the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets gave up a substantial chunk of their draft capital and key role players to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden in an earth-shattering blockbuster deal of the season.

The Nets' big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving look scary good at the offensive end. While the team is still working out the kinks in their system, especially at the defensive end, counting them out just yet would be foolhardy.

James Harden on the Nets' new trio. pic.twitter.com/Idg1YkEmSc — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2021

The reason behind this optimism lies in what transpired with similar 'big three's in the past.

Since the 2007-08 season, when the Celtics' big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen got together, such super teams or big threes have mostly gone on to hoist the Championship before dismantling the band, albeit with a few exceptions.

Where do the Brooklyn Nets rank among all-time super teams in NBA history?

The Miami Heat's big three of James-Wade-Bosh and more recently the Warriors big three of Durant-Curry-Thompson have found tremendous success.

Nevertheless, there are a few combos like the big-three experiment of Westbrook-George-Anthony in OKC Thunder, which was a bust. A similar fate was endured by the 2012-13 ensemble of the LA Lakers, which featured Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, Dwight Howard and Metta World Peace (Ron Artest).

The Brooklyn Nets' big three will probably not suffer the same fate, as two of their big three have already reached the summit, winning the NBA championship in which they played a pivotal role. James Harden is the only one without a championship ring but has already shown signs he is ready to sacrifice to win it all at the Brooklyn Nets.

The rankings in this list feature super teams where top stars came together through a trade or free agency. The Brooklyn Nets' big three has been ranked based solely on their individual performances thus far and not as a projection of where they might end up when it’s all set and done.

#5 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving (from left to right) of the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game

The Brooklyn Nets have the potential to climb up in this list in the future, but for now, the Nets' big three ranks as the fifth-best all-time super team in the NBA.

The Nets have already proven to be the hottest show in all of basketball this season but will need to add multiple titles to etch their name in history

The Brooklyn Nets have everything going for them with a trifecta that has the potential of attaining the highest combined average of all super teams in league history. The Brooklyn Nets' big three consists of two legitimate MVP caliber players in Durant and Harden and one of the most lethal backcourt players to have ever graced the hardwood in Kyrie Irving.

"Facilitating, getting guys shots, getting our bigs finishes at the rim, and just trying to be solid defensively is what I’m trying to do.”



-@JHarden13 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 25, 2021

A few more roster changes that bring in talented defensive players could see the Brooklyn Nets turn into a serious title contender in the near future.

#4 Boston Celtics: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen

NBA players Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen (from left to right)

The Boston Celtics fans will reminisce about the big moves made by Danny Ainge in the front office when they acquired two perennial All-Stars, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Another vital part of this unit was the future Hall of Famer Rajan Rondo, who ran the offense as their primary point guard.

The trade move was an instant power grab that turned around the team's fortunes and elevated them to a powerhouse like no other at the time.

The Boston Celtics dominated the league in the regular season and then annihilated the competition in the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals, where they beat the LA Lakers in six games to earn their only NBA title as a super team.

On This Date: 11 years ago, Kevin Garnett was traded from Minnesota to Boston, forming the Celtics' Big Three. pic.twitter.com/hN73j7ERnI — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2018

A low bar for the big three of the Brooklyn Nets could be to take over the Boston Celtics super team by winning two NBA championships, but that would be easier said than done.