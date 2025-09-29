Where does Golden State Warriors' summer rank after finalizing moves for Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and more?

After more than two months, the Golden State Warriors finally made a move in free agency. The Warriors agreed to deals with five players, including Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard and Alex Toohey, ahead of training camp on Tuesday.Golden State's offseason was all about Jonathan Kuminga, who put the franchise in a bad position due to being a restricted free agent. The two sides haven't reached an agreement, with Kuminga's deadline to accept a qualifying offer fast approaching.But where does the Warriors' offseason rank among other teams? It's certainly near the bottom, alongside the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.Al Horford is 39 years old and is unlikely to play in back-to-back games. Gary Payton II has regressed on defense, though his offense has somewhat improved in his limited playing time last season. De'Anthony Melton is coming off a knee injury, so he won't be a difference maker early in the campaign.The Golden State Warriors needed to bulk up the front court, but they replaced an undersized center in Kevon Looney with an older, undersized big man in Horford. The one-time NBA champ surely helps in the playoffs, but it will be interesting if his body holds up after contemplating retirement this offseason. Horford does bring more to the table, especially for the development of Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Warriors' summer can't be compared to what the Denver Nuggets or Houston Rockets did since they solidified themselves as real contenders. Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINKBREAKING: Free agent Al Horford has committed to a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. After seven of the past nine years in Boston and winning the 2024 title, Horford will enter his 19th NBA season as the Warriors' starting center.The Golden State Warriors still have an ace in Steph Curry, while Jimmy Butler reportedly had a productive offseason. The Warriors were very good after Butler's addition, and Curry's injury had a hand in their elimination from the playoffs. So the potential to be successful is there, but Curry, Butler and Draymond Green are older. It's up to Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to take another leap. If Jonathan Kuminga remains, he also needs to have a breakout campaign. Buddy Hield's regression is unavoidable, but his chemistry with other players is key to his success. Golden State Warriors' roster heading into training campAfter all the announced deals on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors still have two standard roster spots and a two-way contract spot left. The Warriors have a total of 13 players in standard contracts and two two-way players. Here is the current Warriors roster: Steph CurryJimmy ButlerDraymond GreenAl HorfordBrandin PodziemskiBuddy HieldTrayce Jackson-DavisQuinten PostMoses MoodyGui SantosGary Payton IIDe'Anthony MeltonJackson Rowe (Two-Way)Will RichardAlex Toohey (Two-Way)Jonathan Kuminga will likely fill one of the two final roster spots, while Seth Curry has been linked to the Warriors since the offseason started.