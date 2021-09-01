Where is Ben Simmons going? We look at 3 most probable landing spots for wantaway Philadelphia 76ers star

It's been heavily rumored that 2016 NBA draft number 1 pick Ben Simmons’ time at Philadelphia 76ers is coming to end. It has been reported that there has been a complete breakdown in relationships between the player and the franchise and the former has officially asked for a trade.

Ben Simmons, once considered to be the future of the franchise, has undergone a tremendous downfall in recent years and a lack of improvement in his overall shooting has left the 76ers’ fans frustrated.

Simmons’ future has been under scrutiny ever since the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the following three teams looking to be the most likely landing spots for now:

This ⁦@ByDavidMurphy⁩ column connects from deep.



“Nobody who watched Ben Simmons play basketball this postseason should be surprised that he has decided to take the easy way out.” https://t.co/haoAM9AfO5 — Ross Maghielse (@Maghielse) September 1, 2021

NBA Rumors: 3 most probable landing spots for Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked to multiple teams in the past offseasons as well. However, his struggles for consistency and an apparent lack of shooting intent during the Playoffs has lowered his value and made him the biggest transfer asset the Philadelphia 76ers’ fans expect to be traded before the upcoming season. In this article, we look at the three teams that look to be the most probable landing spots for Ben Simmons:

#1 Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons himself said recently that he wants to go to one of the three big California teams. There is little to no scope for a potential move to the LA teams, which leaves the Golden State Warriors as the obvious choice for Simmons.

Ben Simmons rumors: Latest word on Tyrese Maxey, Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves 👀 https://t.co/wOuACzDxpD — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 1, 2021

The Warriors are hoping that the return of Klay Thompson from injury and back in form which will result in them becoming NBA title contenders again. However, Klay Thompson has not played for over a year and while he is one of the greatest shooters of all time, Simmons will represent an overall upgrade in the Warriors’ defense.

The Warriors will have two All-Star caliber defenders in Draymond Green and Ben Simmons, with the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson perhaps the best backcourt that Simmons can play with in the NBA.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury