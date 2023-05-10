Where did Kevin Durant go to college? Finding out more

Kevin Durant entered the NBA as a top prospect. He enjoyed tremendous success on a personal level in college basketball. Durant played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns. KD spent one season (2006-07) with the Longhorns before entering the draft.

He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting on 47/40/81 splits across 35 games in his only college season. Durant led Texas Longhorns to a 25-10 overall and a 12-4 conference record. The Longhorns achieved the fourth seed in the NCAA tournament.

Kevin Durant led them to a first-round win over New Mexico State, but the Longhorns' national tournament run lasted only until the second round. USC caused an upset against Texas, despite Durant going off for 30 points and nine rebounds.

Durant didn't end his college career empty-handed, though. He won the National Player of the Year with a unanimous vote, the Naismith College Player of the Year and eight other recognized awards. Durant was the first-ever freshman to win Player of the Year honors.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo College basketball's Wooden Award was first awarded following the 1976-77 season, the same season of the 1st class of McDonald’s HS All-Americans.



Only two players have been a McDonald’s HS All-American, won the Wooden Award, and won an NBA MVP:



Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant College basketball's Wooden Award was first awarded following the 1976-77 season, the same season of the 1st class of McDonald’s HS All-Americans.Only two players have been a McDonald’s HS All-American, won the Wooden Award, and won an NBA MVP:Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant https://t.co/gwmIO8DRWy

The Texas Longhorns also retired Kevin Durant's No. 35 jersey within two years of him leaving for the NBA. That ceremony drew mixed reactions as Durant played only one college basketball season.

KD's college career was decorated with individual accolades more than collective awards, which put his jersey retirement ceremony into question. However, Texas wasn't among the renowned programs before Durant joined them. He wanted to set his own path, and KD did that with his achievements. His presence also gave the Longhorns better recognition in the NCAA I division.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops Kevin Durant’s best college game at Texas when he put up 37 points 23 rebounds against Texas Tech to win 76-64. (2007) Kevin Durant’s best college game at Texas when he put up 37 points 23 rebounds against Texas Tech to win 76-64. (2007) https://t.co/dOXwDa8U4s

Kevin Durant didn't want to go to college

Kevin Durant wanted to follow in the footsteps of legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James by not going to college. If not for the NBA's one-and-done rule, KD could've made himself draft-eligible in 2006. He was the second-best-rated high-school prospect behind Greg Oden in his final season.

Durant could've had the opportunity to be picked #1 overall by the Toronto Raptors that season. He grew up as a Raptors fan, thanks to Vince Carter, KD's favorite player.

However, that wasn't why Durant wanted to enter the NBA out of high school. He cited supporting his family financially as a reason to make it to the league out of high school, as college athletes didn't get paid well back then.

Kevin Durant didn't come from a solid financial background. His mother, Wanda, and grandmother Barbara Davis raised him after Durant's father, Wayne, deserted him and his mother as an infant.

Durant's father only returned after the former was 13. He traveled around the country with Durant for his basketball tournaments. Durant eventually joined the NBA in 2007. The Seattle Supersonics picked him as the second overall pick.

