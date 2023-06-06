Where did Kobe Bryant get drafted? Taking a closer look

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had one of the most illustrious careers in NBA history over his 20 seasons in LA. However, despite playing his entire career with the Lakers, Bryant was technically not drafted by LA.

In the 1996 NBA draft, Bryant was selected as the 13th pick by the Charlotte Hornets. However, the Lakers and Hornets had a prior agreement in place, and the Lakers had informed the Hornets to draft Bryant on their behalf. In exchange for Bryant, the Lakers traded Vlade Divac to the Hornets. It was reported that the Lakers had identified Bryant as a special talent and were determined to acquire him.

“Probably the easiest player that I’ve ever seen, to identify with,” West said.

“When you see someone, 18 years of age, work out against men, and he’s so superior to them … the mental part was especially noticeable.

“His skill level was absolutely ridiculous, and everyone wants to credit me. The other people in the league, I cannot believe to this day (that) they would pass on a talent like that.”

Following the draft, Kobe Bryant signed a $3.5 million rookie contract with the Lakers on August 25, 1996, and remained with the team for his entire 20-year career. During his time in Los Angeles, Bryant achieved great success, leading the Lakers to five NBA championships. He also earned numerous individual accolades, including two NBA Finals MVPs, a regular-season MVP, and multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections.

Kobe Bryant said former Hornets coach told him that Charlotte didn’t need him

Former Charlotte Hornets coach Dave Cowens

In 2015, Kobe Bryant spoke about being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Bryant said that then-Hornets coach Dave Cowens told him that Charlotte didn’t need him on draft night:

“Charlotte never wanted me,” Bryant said.

“Cowens told me he didn't want me. It wasn't a question of me even playing here. They had a couple of guards already, a couple of small forwards already. So it wasn't like I would be off the bench much.”

Bryant added that he was excited to be drafted by the Hornets before finding out they planned to trade him:

“I mean, I had grown up watching basketball,” Bryant said.

“I knew who Dave Cowens was and (was) pretty excited (to play for him). Then I was like, ‘Oh, all right.’ I quickly transitioned from smiley kid to killer instinct.”

However, Cowens denied the story shortly after:

“I’d never say anything like that to a player,” Cowens said.

“I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me. It wasn’t about him not being able to play for us. It was just (a deal) was already worked out.”

Regardless of whether the story is true, the trade certainly altered the course of NBA history. Likewise, most would agree that the Hornets would take back the trade in a heartbeat if given a do-over.

