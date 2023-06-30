Where is Kristaps Porzingis from? Taking a closer look at the Celtics' star

The Boston Celtics bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis via a deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis in a three-team trade. Porzingis hails from Liepāja, Latvia. That's where his basketball journey started. His brother played professionally in Europe, while his parents also played the sport.

Porzingis played competitive basketball as a youth for one of the most popular teams in his hometown of Liepāja until he was 15. He then moved to Spain and played for Sevilla. Porzingis was already 6'8" when he was 15 years old.

He played for the Spanish club's junior squad until he turned 17. Porzingis made a name for himself in his second season with Sevilla's youth team after averaging 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks and shooting 48.1% from the arc.

He turned pro later that year and played three seasons with the club. He won the Euro Cup Rising Star in 2015 and was selected ACB All-Young Player Team for two consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Krisptaps Porzingis entered the draft in 2015, drawing comparisons to Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki. However, many also believed the projected top-five pick would be a bust like fellow European Darko Milicic.

The Knicks selected Porzingis with their fourth pick in the draft. He has had an up-and-down career. He has been an All-Star once, but injuries have impacted his play. However, he is coming off a career season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and shooting on 50/39/89 splits.

Kristaps Porzingis opens up on "easy" decision to sign with Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis will get his first legitimate shot at winning a chip this season with the Boston Celtics. The New York Knicks were rebuilding when he joined them, the Dallas Mavericks were only playoff contenders at best, while the Washington Wizards were a struggling playoff hopeful.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are a legitimate championship contender. They made the finals in 2022 and are coming off a conference finals appearance. Their core, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, has made several deep playoff runs in the last few years.

Porzingis gave his first presser as a Celtic on Thursday, claiming he was very excited when he first heard the news and that it was an easy decision to choose Boston as his next stop.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Kristaps Porziņģis: "Very excited when I first heard the news & it was a pretty easy decision for me" Kristaps Porziņģis: "Very excited when I first heard the news & it was a pretty easy decision for me" https://t.co/dkI5spBgLu

Kristaps Porzingis adds to their firepower offensively with his ability to stretch the floor and efficient scoring. Defensively, his shot-blocking ability standing tall at 7'3" adds to their interior defense, which is already solid with Al Horford and Robert Williams.

