“Where does that leave his best friend? With an iffy Ben Simmons… Kevin Durant would then say, ‘Hey, get me out of here’” - Skip Bayless believes the Nets are stuck with Kyrie Irving, says they can’t let him walk

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are in an interesting situation. After another disappointing season, in which Irving played only 29 games, the Nets have a tough decision to make.

Irving would like to get a maximum contract extension from Brooklyn, but three years of absences make him a risk for this kind of a contract. While he is amazing while playing, his absences hurt the team. He's played only 103 of 226 games in his three seasons with the Nets.

The point guard is in the final year of his contract and has a player option on it. If he exercises, he will stay in Brooklyn for another year. If he declines, he will be a free agent and could sign with any other team.

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe the Nets could fall apart if Irving decides to opt out.

"What if he just says, 'I'm out. I opt out. I'm out of here. I'm an unrestricted free agent. I'm getting on the open market.' Where does that leave his best friend?" Bayless said ."With an iffy Ben Simmons coming off a major back surgery. ... Kevin Durant would then say, 'Hey, get me out of here.'"

Brooklyn Nets can't just let Kyrie Irving walk away

While Kyrie Irving is controversial, he's a fantastic player. Many teams would give him a huge contract despite these issues.

The Brooklyn Nets are aware of this, which is why they can't just let him walk. If they keep the seven-time All-Star, they could use his contract to trade for another player.

If Irving declines his player option, the point guard will be a free agent. That means that the Nets would lose him for nothing, and this is not something they want.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "How can you let Kyrie walk? Kyrie's value on the open market is an all-time low. And Kevin Durant would be left with an iffy Ben Simmons and would say: 'Get me out of here.'" "How can you let Kyrie walk? Kyrie's value on the open market is an all-time low. And Kevin Durant would be left with an iffy Ben Simmons and would say: 'Get me out of here.'" — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/GlIlZKcGJK

Kevin Durant would definitely not be happy if Irving leaves. Not only would the roster take a blow, but the two are good friends, making this situation even more complicated.

The Nets should give Irving a contract extension if they want Durant to be satisfied. However, giving out such an extension wouldn't be a smart move.

Will Kyrie Irving leave once again?

Skip Bayless spoke about Irving's past as well and how he hasn't achieved much in the last few seasons. After winning a championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Irving wanted out as he wanted to run his own show.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors https://t.co/LnAgFks2yB

The point guard joined the Boston Celtics, but he didn't have much success there either, leaving after only two seasons.

He is currently in Brooklyn, and despite playing in fewer than 30 games in two of the three seasons, his value is still very high.

If the Nets give him a contract extension, they could set the franchise back a few years. On the other hand, letting him leave doesn't bring anything good to the team, either.

It will be interesting to see what the Nets decide to do. Free agency is less than two weeks away, and Irving will have to make his player option decision soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far