“Where were you Steph Curry? I wish shimmies counted as points, because they could’ve used some of those shimmy points at the end” - Rob Parker calls out Steph Curry’s “disappearing act” versus the Celtics

Steph Curry’s scorching-hot shooting disappeared in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After scoring a finals record of 21 first-quarter points, Curry was a no-show when Boston dropped a 17-0 run to end the game.

While most basketball analysts were flabbergasted with what happened, a few asserted that the result was just as they predicted. Rob Parker of "The Odd Couple" podcast ripped the two-time MVP for another disappointing performance on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Here’s how the veteran sports analyst lambasted the Golden State Warriors’ iconic point guard:

“Steph! A disappearing act! Where were you, Steph Curry? I wish shimmies counted as points cause they could’ve used some of those shimmy points at the end of the game.

"You can’t go scoreless the last six minutes and be considered the greatest shooter of all time! We’ve seen this act over and over.”

WHERE WERE YOU STEPH CURRY? I wish shimmies counted as points because they could've used those shimmy points at the end of the game!!" @RobParkerFS1 : "I TOLD YOU!! How many times do I have to keep talking about Steph Curry and his 'unclutchness' and NOT doing it late in games?WHERE WERE YOU STEPH CURRY? I wish shimmies counted as points because they could've used those shimmy points at the end of the game!!" 📺@RobParkerFS1: "I TOLD YOU!! How many times do I have to keep talking about Steph Curry and his 'unclutchness' and NOT doing it late in games?WHERE WERE YOU STEPH CURRY? I wish shimmies counted as points because they could've used those shimmy points at the end of the game!!" https://t.co/i8E0gPRmEW

Parker continued with his savage comments:

“Stop it, Steph. Stop with the meaningless baskets, make some, save some of those for the big moments when they needed a basket when they needed to stop a 17-0 run.”

The shimmy has become Steph Curry’s signature move, particularly when he’s feeling it. Over the years, it has become part of his legend, along with his vaunted shooting skills.

Despite hitting an NBA Finals record of six three-pointers, Curry never celebrated the shimmy, which was a little weird. At least for this game, Rob Parker was wrong with his criticism.

The part where Steph Curry disappeared in the last six minutes, though, was very real and was so stunning it was almost unbelievable to see. The NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers was nowhere to be seen as the Celtics launched a crushing 17-0 blast to end the game.

After blowing one coverage after another in the first quarter, the much-ballyhooed Boston Celtics defense rounded into form the rest of the way. The final 12 minutes were especially telling as Boston handcuffed Golden State to 16 points.

The Boston Celtics played with more poise than the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the entire Boston Celtics team had never been to the championship round. [Photo: The Boston Globe]

Before Game 1, no one on the Boston Celtics had ever played an NBA Finals game. The Golden State Warriors are in their sixth championship series in the last eight years. They have a combined 123 games played in the finals.

At least in the series opener, the young Celtics showed resilience and poise that were usually staples of the Warriors’ championship teams. Despite Steph Curry’s opening barrage and the Warriors’ trademark third-quarter explosion, the Celtics never wavered.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via The Boston Celtics are the 1st team in NBA history to win a Finals game by double digits after being down by double digits entering the 4th Quarter…Unreal. 🤯(via @ESPNStatsInfo The Boston Celtics are the 1st team in NBA history to win a Finals game by double digits after being down by double digits entering the 4th Quarter…Unreal. 🤯(via @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/GJuv6tGco9

On the road and against a dynastic team, Ime Udoka’s charges played like battle-scarred veterans. Boston’s inexperience and lack of championship experience were two of its biggest disadvantages. The Celtics just threw it out the window, at least in Game 1.

If the Celtics retain their composure and play their brand of basketball, the Warriors could be in trouble.

