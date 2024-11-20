Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 20) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will clash with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in one of eight NBA regular season games. This marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams from opposite conferences.

The Hawks currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-8 record after 15 games. Trae Young and Co. are coming off a thrilling 109-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

On the other hand, the Warriors lead the Western Conference standings with an impressive 10-3 record through 13 games. However, Steph Curry and Co. are looking to bounce back after a tough 102-99 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here’s a detailed look at how fans can watch the Hawks vs. Warriors game live across various platforms.

When and where is Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network (local) and NBCS - Bay Area (local). The pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip-off.

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors streaming details

Fans will also have the option to stream the Hawks vs. Warriors game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Head-To-Head Record

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors have crossed swords 301 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a narrow advantage in their head-to-head series. Golden State has secured 152 victories, while Atlanta has claimed 149 wins.

During the previous season, the teams met twice, splitting the series with one win apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.