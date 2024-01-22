Where & how to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

The Boston Celtics are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on Monday. Boston will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the Houston Rockets 116-107 on Sunday. The Celtics will face the hosts without starting center Kristaps Porzingis who is sidelined due to a right knee inflammation.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, will be well-rested leading into their game against the Celtics. Their scheduled game on Friday versus Golden State Warriors had been postponed following the unfortunate passing of Dubs assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. Dallas will be hoping to take advantage of Boston’s short rest to beat the team with the best record (33-10) in the NBA.

Without Porzingis, the Celtics will have the veteran Al Horford to open the game. Jrue Holiday will also be returning after missing his team’s previous game due to a right elbow strain. The two will join Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White in the starting lineup. Boston will be no pushovers even if it’s on the road and playing less than 24 hours after its last game.

The Mavericks have ruled out Seth Curry (ankle) and Dante Exum (right plantar sprain) but will have superstars Luka Doncic and former Celtic Kyrie Irving. Grant Williams, another erstwhile member of the Green Machine, will be returning to Boston for the first time since he was traded in the offseason.

When and where is the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks?

Game Day: Monday

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Vivid Seats for as low as $24

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

The game between the Celtics and Mavericks will not be on national TV. However, basketball fans can watch the matchup by streaming it on NBA League Pass via a subscription.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks TV Channel List

Hoop fans in the Dallas and Boston areas can catch the action via Bally Sports SW-Dal and NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Radio Channels

For those who can’t stream the game or watch it on TV, color commentaries on the radio will be another way to enjoy the game. SiriusXM, 97.1 FM / S:99.1 FM and ROCK 92.9 are the channels to go to.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream Details

DirectTV Stream, which starts with a free trial, has arguably the best package to catch every game. This includes NBA TV which will also air the Celtics-Mavericks game.

fuboTV provides coverage of the same through a subscription. Regional restrictions may apply, though, when using this platform.

