Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals Game 2? TV, online streams and more details (June 9)

The opening game of the NBA Finals saw the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks lock horns in an exciting contest. They will now play in Game Two on Sunday at the TD Garden. The Mavs face a mountainous task of winning the Game 2 to make the best-of-seven series 1-1.

The Dallas Mavericks showed immense resilience at the TD Garden last week as they endured wave upon wave of pressure. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingins scored a combined total of 42 points to help the Celtics secure a 107-89 victory.

Luka Doncic was a one-man wrecking crew for the majority of the portions of the game and ended the game with 30 points on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had a complimentary effort, scoring 12 for the Mavericks.

The Celtics boast a record just as strong on the home this season, with 37-4 at home in the regular season, the best home record in the NBA since 2016. However, their recent playoff performance at home hasn't been quite as dominant, with a 16-13 record in their last 29 home playoff games.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving know how to step up when it matters most, with such wealth of experience on their side, the Dallas outfit could well tie it up 1-1 on Sunday.

When and where is Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2?

The game will take place at TD Garden at 8:30 pm ET. Boston will host a sell-out crowd on Sunday, which has a capacity of 19,580, while the Mavs will hope the result is different from their opening game.

It's important to note that both Boston and Dallas will have their own ticket sale processes. Certain fans, such as season ticket holders and members, will receive higher priority as a reward for their loyalty to the club. Tickets for the general public will be available online through various platforms like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and StubHub.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2?

The contest will be aired live on ABC, with the broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will include the entire game, featuring pre-game analysis, live play-by-play coverage, and post-game reactions. Highlights of matches are available on their YouTube channel, and NBA TV will also air a highlights show later in the evening.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2 live streaming details

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or If you prefer to watch the NBA Finals online, you can do so via FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and HDTV Digital Antenna. International fans can watch the best-of-seven series on NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 2 radio stations

All 2024 NBA Playoff games, including the NBA Finals, can be listened to on SiriusXM. Additionally, select broadcasts are available on ESPN Radio.

How to watch the NBA Finals between Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics for free?

Usually, all matches in NBA games require a subscription to be able to tune in. For the NBA finals showpiece, fans will be able to access live streams of the game on Fubo by registering for a free account to tune in to the stream.