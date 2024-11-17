Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 17) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma City on Sunday to cross swords against their Western Conference rivals, the OKC Thunder, in their first meeting of the season. The two teams have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns.

Luka Doncic-led Mavericks currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with a 6-7 record. Jason Kidd’s team will be playing in a second game of a back-to-back, having secured a 110-93 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Thunder - led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - have enjoyed a stellar start to the season. OKC sits at the top of the Western Conference standings with an impressive 11-2 record through 13 games. Mark Daigneault’s team is riding a three-game winning streak, including a dominant 99-83 Phoenix Suns victory in their last outing.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action live as the Mavericks and Thunder prepare to square off.

When and where is Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled for Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tip-off is 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder will be broadcast live on KFAA (local) and FanDuel Sports Network — Oklahoma (local). Pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip-off.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder streaming details

Hoops fans will also be able to stream the Mavericks vs. Thunder game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder: Head-To-Head Record

The Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder have met 174 times in the regular season, with the Thunder holding a narrow lead in the head-to-head series. OKC has claimed 90 victories, while Dallas has won 84.

The Thunder came out on top in three games in their four matchups last season.

