Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 23) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will cross swords for the first time this season on Saturday. The two teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns, with the Warriors showcasing excellent form and the Spurs grappling with inconsistencies and injuries.

Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 12-3 record through 15 games. Steve Kerr's squad is coming off a hard-fought 112-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Spurs, meanwhile, are riding a two-game winning streak after a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. San Antonio holds an 8-8 record through 16 games, placing them 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ahead of the Warriors vs. Spurs showdown, here’s how fans can watch the game live across various platforms.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The Golden State Warriors will battle against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Fans can catch the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game live on NBC Sports Bay Area (local) and FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs streaming details

For streaming options, the Warriors vs. Spurs game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, subject to regional restrictions.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Head-To-Head Record

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have faced each other 186 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding the advantage in their head-to-head record. The Spurs have won 115 games, while the Warriors have claimed 71 victories.

In their four matchups last season, the Warriors emerged victorious in three games, while the Spurs secured one win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.